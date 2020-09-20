PD
Dec 7, 2021
It is an excellent course that offers deep insights into the importance of words, it's usage in professional writing, and the impact it makes. I've learnt a lot from the course. Thank you Coursera.
Jul 1, 2020
Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant! Excellent teaching and excellent material. Everyone can improve their professionalism by taking Professor Barry's writing on course, it's not just for lawyers.
By Akshatha S•
Sep 20, 2020
Professor Barry's videos are quite engaging and encouraging. A lot of interesting reference materials are provided and the assignments help you get started on improving your writing skills.
By Tiwalade F•
May 26, 2020
This is not well put together. For a course on writing, it certainly lacks structure.
By Shaheer A•
Jun 30, 2020
For me, I felt the pace incredibly amazing and could be followed even during tough and busy days. The exercises were amazing. I and my peers have already sensed the difference in my writing.
By Santosh S•
Jun 25, 2020
It's fantastic course, particularly for Non-native speakers like me for whom English is tertiary language.
Faculty is very enthusiastic and putting in lot of efforts to make course interesting and engaging. And even though it is course in writing and mainly coming from law school faculty, it draws so much from psychology or behavior literature that I never felt alien in the class! Thanks for this.
By Stephen•
Jul 2, 2020
By Luke E•
Jan 15, 2021
If you want to become a more-polished writer, you need to take this course. Even if you have extensive experience in writing, you will learn new aspects about how to become a better writer.
By John C B•
Jun 25, 2020
This course succeeded in conveying key concepts, terms and approaches to enable me to improve my writing. It was well worth while.
By Surabi G•
Jul 6, 2020
Great course. I learned new concepts and some tips and tricks on how to make writing persuasive for the readers.
By Ahadul I•
Jul 18, 2020
This course is brilliant! I started this course, among all the other writing courses on writing available at Coursera, because for its Power of the Particular principle (which I learned during the course): the name of the specialization stands out. It is not like "English Writing" or "Advanced Writing", rather it is 'Good With Words'.
The professor, Patrick Barry is really an impressive instructor. He designed the course so really well! The course is more of a business communication course than just a writing course. The instructor guided on how to communicate better with writing.
By Chris T•
Aug 12, 2020
Professor Barry is an excellent instructor, and this is an excellent course. As a professional writer, I aspire to keep learning and sharpening my skills. This course helped me do those things--and more!
By MANAS S•
May 29, 2020
One of the strongest, to-the-point courses I have taken to instantly make improvements to my writing
By Joseph E M•
Jun 11, 2020
Patrick Barry has put together and very interesting course, not only for law students. Take from someone who has always hated "English" classes. This course grabbed me from the very start. I've always known I needed to improve my writing. I now feel much more confident with my writing. I plan to continue with all the Good With Word courses.
By Qing L•
Aug 31, 2020
I really enjoy the class because the class has variety of learning approaches that help to drive home the key concepts. I also like Professor Barry's reading list that helps student to appreciate good writings from various writers. As encouraged by this class, I will continue my next class in this serial.
By Abigail B•
May 29, 2020
This was a very helpful course. It zeroed in on various points that are important for good writing, and I found it very engaging and well presented. The readings were interesting and fun as well. Overall, this was a great course, and I would recommend it to anyone interested in improving their writing.
By pooja s•
Jun 25, 2020
I like the way all the concepts were broken down and explained. Those will always be remembered.
I wish we had more exercises to do- writing wise for practice the concepts rather than just multiple choice
By Almeer A A•
May 3, 2021
I loved the course. It was very engaging and immersive. I was able to learn many new techniques from this course. Anyone who wants to improve their writing should definitely do this course.
By ASISHA J•
Sep 17, 2020
Extremely helpful. Of course, I'm not a law student, but the pointers for better writing and practicing writing have been extremely beneficial. Looking forward to the rest of the courses!
By Isha K J•
Aug 2, 2020
This course introduced me to new concepts that I knew but never realised how these can make a difference in my writing like words under the words, rule of three and chiasmus.
By Renato P•
Sep 9, 2020
As someone who is very passionate about languages, literature, grammar, communication, and cultural knowledge, I had a most wonderful experience while doing this course. I was really excited about everything I was learning throughout the course... so much that I mentioned it to many of my friends. This course has afforded me a lot of new content by referencing so many books, authors, articles, and other resources online. There is no doubt in my mind that all these new ideas, concepts, and strategies have helped me advance my writing skills in a more conscious, rich, and purposeful way. Thank you so much for this course. This is probably the best MOOC I have taken on Coursera so far!
By Gaurav G•
Jun 25, 2020
An absolutely wonderful course aggregating and emphasizing useful concepts, drawing on learnings from a number of experts from diverse fields, all to help you become a better writer, a more objective critic of your own work, and most importantly a better thinker. If you love to write, you would learn a lot from the useful pointers and resources. If you love to read, you would have a blast feasting on some exceptional pieces of written work. Professor Barry tries to keep it simple and fun, and still manages to deliver some deep impact insights.
By Connie B•
Aug 18, 2020
I am an aspiring writer expanding my knowledge base through a student's eyes. I found the presentation and course content taught by Prof. Barry outstanding. The weekly assignments include the amount of time it may take to complete them which helps when you also have a full-time job. I do not feel that I could have found a better learning environment than the Coursera program. Thank you.
By Maria I F•
Aug 12, 2020
This course was amazing. It took me longer than I expected, but it really is amazing. The material they provide is great. I learned many concepts that will be greatly useful for my writing in upcoming works. I especially loved the summaries at the beginning and end of each week; that recalling of previously seen topics made it easier for me to keep information in my head.
By Isabella L R•
Oct 21, 2020
Excellent course and materials! Professor Barry is a great and more than qualified person to speak and teach about writing and editing; I've learned more than I thought and now just in writing but in my growth as a person.
This is a beautifully constructed course, I highly recommend anyone to enroll in this amazing experience, you won't regret it.
By HAWAW O•
Jul 13, 2020
I never knew there was much to writing until I took the first part of the specialization. From Words under The Words to Power of The Particular, it has been enlightening all the way. permit me to say that this is The Right Course Era!
By K. S•
Oct 1, 2020
I appreciate writing on a higher level and recommend this course to all who love to write. The professor, Patrick Barry, is a most energetic and engaging authority on the subject of Writing at a professional level.