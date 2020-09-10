This second course in the Good with Words: Writing and Editing series will help you become an effective architect of information, both with your sentences and with your paragraphs. You’ll learn that the traditional advice to “Show, don’t tell” is incomplete and that skilled writers actually switch back and forth between showing and telling.
This course is part of the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Requires a basic understanding of writing and the English language
What you will learn
Learn how structure can be used to generate content
Place corresponding ideas in corresponding forms
Add nuance to your writing by using anadiplosis
Identify and assess when to use sentences with varying lengths
Skills you will gain
- Persuasion
- Creativity
- Writing
- Time management
- Editing
Requires a basic understanding of writing and the English language
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sentence Flow
In this first week, you will be introduced to instructor Patrick Barry and begin to learn about sentence flow and structure. In-video questions will direct you to content previously covered in the first course of this specialization.
Corresponding Ideas in Corresponding Form
This week's content will focus on how structure can be used to generate content.
Show and Tell
Paragraphing
Reviews
- 5 stars83.66%
- 4 stars11.38%
- 3 stars3.46%
- 2 stars1.23%
- 1 star0.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: STRUCTURE AND ORGANIZATION
Excellent in excellence! I highly recommend this course for those who aspire to be a writer or an excellent professional in their niches.
Excellent and inspiring and at the same time very informative and beneficial. Great teacher. Beautifully presented and organised.
Although the courses are designed to be taken in any order, the order taken does support a nice gradual approach.
I love this course! It offers an escape into a whole new world! Thank you for curating the content and for creating such compelling courses!
About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Perhaps the most important thing students and professionals of all kinds can do to improve their effectiveness is embrace the following advice: become good with words.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.