About this Course

48,674 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level

Requires a basic understanding of writing and the English language

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how structure can be used to generate content

  • Place corresponding ideas in corresponding forms

  • Add nuance to your writing by using anadiplosis

  • Identify and assess when to use sentences with varying lengths

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasion
  • Creativity
  • Writing
  • Time management
  • Editing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level

Requires a basic understanding of writing and the English language

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,118 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Sentence Flow

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 14 min), 17 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Corresponding Ideas in Corresponding Form

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 11 min), 15 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Show and Tell

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 11 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Paragraphing

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 10 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: STRUCTURE AND ORGANIZATION

View all reviews

About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization

Good with Words: Writing and Editing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder