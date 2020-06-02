AD
Nov 21, 2020
Great course! There's plenty of materials and opportunities for practice. There's a sense of continuation from one topic to the next; coherence is impeccable.
PP
Feb 5, 2021
This course helped me understand how to write good sentences. I knew writing good sentences is important but, being shown how to write was very helpful.
By Brandon L S•
Jun 2, 2020
I enjoyed the videos and the content within them, but I felt they were often too short and needlessly broken into shorter videos. I understand that this was probably done to break things into more digestible content, but it became rather annoying having to sit through several < 1 minute videos in a row.
I felt a bit overwhelmed with all the reading, not because of the content, but rather the number of options offered.
I would have liked to have seen more practice offered. The quizzes weren’t terribly helpful because they seemed to test your ability to recall information such as author names; this wasn’t particularly helpful for reinforcing the ideas in the videos and reading and provided a source of frustration, rather than information.
There’s even errors in some of these quizzes (Battle and the Ballot); not a good look on a writing course.
By Analeil D•
Nov 22, 2020
By John D•
Aug 18, 2021
Patrick Barry is a phenomenal teacher and guide. His passion for writing is infectious. His stories are captivating. One of the best MOOCs I have taken.
By Si•
Dec 21, 2020
Excellent class. Very clear and interesting instruction that is supported by videos and additional reading material.
By Jorge G•
Aug 13, 2020
Everything I expected—and a little bit more. Excellent, consistent structure.
By Ardak K•
Jun 18, 2020
expected something more than was given. moreover, nevertheless it is said you can do courses in any order there are too much references to the 1st course.
By Sam B•
Apr 15, 2021
It is often remarked as a general rule that the only way to learn something is to do it. Writing is no exception. If you do wish to improve your writing then write.
With that said, Professor Barry outlines ways in which to analyze your own writing, as well as others. This is invaluable to someone who wishes to improve their communication in the written form. Moreover, Professor Barry teaches how to get better at getting better in the most general sense.
For these two reasons, I have found this course to be immensely impactful on the way I approach writing and learning. I suppose there is no greater takeaway one can wish for in a writing course.
By Kat Z•
Jul 10, 2020
This course taught by Professor Barry gave me many new ideas and perspectives on how to write better-structured writing. He communicated this information in an engaging and entertaining way. Thank you for creating this course!
By Shoaib M•
Aug 31, 2021
Excellent in excellence!
I highly recommend this course for those who aspire to be a writer or an excellent professional in their niches.
By Deborah S•
Sep 11, 2020
Excellent and inspiring and at the same time very informative and beneficial. Great teacher. Beautifully presented and organised.
By Jenny J•
Oct 25, 2021
I have learned a lot of new things from this course and I am excited to try the next course of this specialization.
By Ewurajei•
Sep 30, 2020
This is one of the best self-paced online courses I've taken. Thank you for sharing top-notch learning materials.
By Zulfiqar A•
Feb 13, 2022
Professor Barry has a very unique way of teaching. Overall course is good and one needs to do a lot of readings.
By Eduardo J K•
Nov 29, 2020
O curso é incrível. Conteúdo interessante, apresentado de forma didática e leve. O professor é didático e engajado. Apesar de ser dedicado a alunos do curso de Direito da Universidade de Michigan, pode ser aplicado a qualquer área do conhecimento. As dicas sobre o uso da língua inglesa são muito boas e proveitosas. Recomendo este curso para todos(as) que desejam escrever de forma persuasiva.
By Bernice A•
Dec 15, 2020
This course has been super helpful. It gave me a variety of readings. My instructor is very smart. He knows the concept at his fingertips and he really takes time to teach. I like how he invites his students to share at the end of the class what they remember from the class. He is a gem.
By Jennifer M•
Nov 30, 2020
Professor Barry excels in organizing and communicating ideas in ways that are engaging and revelatory. This course will give you the tools and resources to improve your writing in every area of your life, and the ability to express your ideas effectively and persuasively.
By Ha D•
Sep 9, 2021
The course is very helpful for both my professional and personal life. I get to improve my productivity, enjoy more readings and writings, and make a meaningful impact on my society just with the power of writing and editing. Big thanks to Professor Barry and Coursera!
By Maina W•
Apr 5, 2022
I truly enjoyed taking this course and Prof. Barry is a great teacher. I love his enthusiam and how knowledgable he is in regards to writing. I am inspired not only to write but to write really well. Thank you Coursera for giving me this wonderful opportunity.
By ajenkins67@hotmail.com•
Dec 30, 2020
This course was very good. I am learning a lot of good writing skills from both of the first courses that i have taken. The only thing I would do DIFFERNTLY IS MAKE MORRE ASSIGMENTS AND LESS PRATICE QUIZZES.
Allan JENKINS
By Gloria J M•
Apr 12, 2021
Excellent review of past learning with many ideas for improving communication through writing. I recommend this course to anyone who wants to be clearly understood as well as interesting and entertaining to the reader.
By Pamela P•
Feb 5, 2021
By Sharon J•
Jul 20, 2021
I love this course! It offers an escape into a whole new world! Thank you for curating the content and for creating such compelling courses!
By Gabriel P•
Feb 9, 2021
Although the courses are designed to be taken in any order, the order taken does support a nice gradual approach.
By Maureen M•
Jul 28, 2021
A very helpful course. I am looking forward to learning more with Professor Bary and the University of Michigan.
By Donna C•
Apr 8, 2021
Best writing course I have ever done. Cant wait to complete the others in the specialization. Excellent teacher!