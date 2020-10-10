About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand and reflect on the cost of perfectionism in writing

  • Conduct a “pre-mortem” before starting a writing draft

  • Identify summaries and scenes

  • Apply the “nothing else” and “need to know” principles

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasion
  • Creativity
  • Writing
  • Time management
  • Editing
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Fantasy of the Uninitiated

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 13 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Planning Fallacy

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 10 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Write Before You Are Ready

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 16 min), 10 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

To Name is To Know and Remember

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING AND EDITING: DRAFTING

About the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization

Good with Words: Writing and Editing

Frequently Asked Questions

