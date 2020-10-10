This third course in the “Good with Words: Writing and Editing” series will give you a number of strategies to help with what is often the most intimidating, even paralyzing part of the writing process: getting started.
Understand and reflect on the cost of perfectionism in writing
Conduct a “pre-mortem” before starting a writing draft
Identify summaries and scenes
Apply the “nothing else” and “need to know” principles
- Persuasion
- Creativity
- Writing
- Time management
- Editing
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
The Fantasy of the Uninitiated
In this first week, we will focus on the cost of perfectionism.
The Planning Fallacy
This week, we'll focus on "the planning fallacy" and ways to make sure you hit your deadlines.
Write Before You Are Ready
This week, we will focus on how drafting and researching intertwine.
To Name is To Know and Remember
This week, we will focus on the benefits of naming things, especially when trying to improve skills like writing and editing.
This course's learning material is somewhat thight (at least for me), but Prof Barry make it easy to understand
Incredibly helpful course in helping you to clarify your written ideas.
Really great writing course with lots of real world examples and great context given. Would absolutely recommend to a friend.
I have taken a writing course before, but Patrick Berrys' course has made me change my writing significantly for the better.
Perhaps the most important thing students and professionals of all kinds can do to improve their effectiveness is embrace the following advice: become good with words.
