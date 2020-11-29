JE
Jan 3, 2021
Patrick Barry has put together a terrific series of courses! Skills in the nuances of writing, organizing complex ideas, planning, how to get around 'blocks' and get started. Well worth it!
BA
Jan 24, 2021
It is an inspiration learning from Prof Barry. He knows his stuff. He is very well-read and he actually motivates me to read wide too.
By Eduardo J K•
Nov 29, 2020
O curso é incrível. Conteúdo interessante, apresentado de forma didática e leve. O professor é didático e engajado. Apesar de ser dedicado a alunos do curso de Direito da Universidade de Michigan, pode ser aplicado a qualquer área do conhecimento. As dicas sobre o uso da língua inglesa são muito boas e proveitosas. Recomendo este curso para todos(as) que desejam escrever de forma persuasiva.
By Maria•
Feb 12, 2021
Excellent Course. Professor Barry is awesome with his explanations and examples. I highly recommend this course for aspiring writers, this is not just another writing course, Professor Barry will inspire you to write and read no matter where you are in your writing journey.
Maria
By Uzair•
Aug 9, 2021
Excellent course. Highly recommended.
By Mark L•
Mar 28, 2021
The course continues to engage, enlighten and challenge the learner in written use of the English language. I particularly like the manner and style in which Professor Barry introduces the topics, gives examples in both lecture and PowerPoint format, and then challenges the learner to apply the concepts discussed.
By Ha D•
Sep 9, 2021
The course is very helpful for both my professional and personal life. I get to improve my productivity, enjoy more readings and writings, and make a meaningful impact on my society just with the power of writing and editing. Big thanks to Professor Barry and Coursera!
By kevin d•
Oct 10, 2021
Like the previous 2 courses, 'Drafting' includes many effective insights and builds on previous lessons. A little disappointed there is not more actual writing to be submitted and reviewed, but overall a broadly helpful set of writing tools.
By Shoaib M•
Jun 12, 2021
As a professional content writer, the course amazed me and found highly useful in my day-to-day work. If I can get a lot of insights from the course at the age of 56, it means it is exceptionally excellent for the next generation too!
By Kat Z•
Jul 10, 2020
Another wonderful course by Patrick Barry. This course walked me through important principles of drafting and overcoming the barriers of a blank page and unresolved research. This is a course that is at once engaging and educational.
By Hanan B A•
Oct 1, 2020
Such a wonderful course! The ideas, the flow of information, the recourses, everything was so beneficial. I highly recommend it whether if taken alone or after the first two course. You'll always find something to take with you!
By Maleeha B•
Nov 16, 2020
Amazing course! Well planned out and Professor Barry is an excellent instructor. This course also helps in writing better sentences. I really enjoyed taking this course and would definitely recommend it.
By Mikaela C•
Oct 11, 2020
Really great writing course with lots of real world examples and great context given. Would absolutely recommend to a friend.
By Joseph K•
Feb 5, 2021
I have taken a writing course before, but Patrick Berrys' course has made me change my writing significantly for the better.
By Donna C•
Apr 14, 2021
If you want to improve your writing skills in a painless way, do this course and all the others in the specialization.
By Roro A L•
Oct 22, 2021
This course's learning material is somewhat thight (at least for me), but Prof Barry make it easy to understand
By Jessa I•
Nov 9, 2020
This course opened me up to more ways to write creatively; emphasis on the use of the semicolon and however.
By Charles G R•
Sep 4, 2020
Fantastic, well worth the investment for anyone who wants to learn to communicate their ideas better.
By Aldino F•
Aug 18, 2021
This course is really helpful. I get the knowledge on how to explore my writing and editing works.
By أسامة ه - O•
Jul 26, 2020
A wonderful, very interesting course, in which I learned the correct formulation method.
thank you
By maureen t•
Jul 6, 2020
This course is helping me make my Critical Reading and Writing class for freshmen stronger.
By Lovely D M•
Jan 16, 2022
Thank you Professor Barry so many insightful references/ressources in every course. :)
By Jennifer K•
Feb 20, 2021
Incredibly helpful course in helping you to clarify your written ideas.
By Margaret L y•
Dec 16, 2020
Excellent course! Tons of great tips on writing and editing!
Thanks!
By Sptw•
Sep 21, 2020
Nice course. Provide many useful insights not limited to writing!!