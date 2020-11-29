Chevron Left
Writing and Editing: Drafting by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
257 ratings
257 ratings

About the Course

This third course in the “Good with Words: Writing and Editing” series will give you a number of strategies to help with what is often the most intimidating, even paralyzing part of the writing process: getting started. You’ll learn about the “planning fallacy” and “temptation bundling.” You’ll get a chance to experiment with “freewriting” and “writing before you are ready.” And you’ll continue to benefit, through our ongoing “Good Sentences” and “Takeaways” segments, from the models and advice of a diverse set of writers. As with the other three courses in this series, you will also get access to a wide range of books and other resources you can use even after you finish the course. These include: (1) the readings and exercises provided to the students who have taken the in-person version of this course at the University of Michigan and the University of Chicago; (2) two digital libraries of excellent writing from a diverse collection of journalists, scientists, novelists, poets, historians, and entrepreneurs; and (3) a monthly “Good Sentences” email....

Top reviews

JE

Jan 3, 2021

Patrick Barry has put together a terrific series of courses! Skills in the nuances of writing, organizing complex ideas, planning, how to get around 'blocks' and get started. Well worth it!

BA

Jan 24, 2021

It is an inspiration learning from Prof Barry. He knows his stuff. He is very well-read and he actually motivates me to read wide too.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 55 Reviews for Writing and Editing: Drafting

By Eduardo J K

Nov 29, 2020

O curso é incrível. Conteúdo interessante, apresentado de forma didática e leve. O professor é didático e engajado. Apesar de ser dedicado a alunos do curso de Direito da Universidade de Michigan, pode ser aplicado a qualquer área do conhecimento. As dicas sobre o uso da língua inglesa são muito boas e proveitosas. Recomendo este curso para todos(as) que desejam escrever de forma persuasiva.

By Maria

Feb 12, 2021

Excellent Course. Professor Barry is awesome with his explanations and examples. I highly recommend this course for aspiring writers, this is not just another writing course, Professor Barry will inspire you to write and read no matter where you are in your writing journey.

Maria

By Uzair

Aug 9, 2021

Excellent course. Highly recommended.

By Mark L

Mar 28, 2021

The course continues to engage, enlighten and challenge the learner in written use of the English language. I particularly like the manner and style in which Professor Barry introduces the topics, gives examples in both lecture and PowerPoint format, and then challenges the learner to apply the concepts discussed.

By Ha D

Sep 9, 2021

The course is very helpful for both my professional and personal life. I get to improve my productivity, enjoy more readings and writings, and make a meaningful impact on my society just with the power of writing and editing. Big thanks to Professor Barry and Coursera!

By kevin d

Oct 10, 2021

Like the previous 2 courses, 'Drafting' includes many effective insights and builds on previous lessons. A little disappointed there is not more actual writing to be submitted and reviewed, but overall a broadly helpful set of writing tools.

By Shoaib M

Jun 12, 2021

As a professional content writer, the course amazed me and found highly useful in my day-to-day work. If I can get a lot of insights from the course at the age of 56, it means it is exceptionally excellent for the next generation too!

By Kat Z

Jul 10, 2020

Another wonderful course by Patrick Barry. This course walked me through important principles of drafting and overcoming the barriers of a blank page and unresolved research. This is a course that is at once engaging and educational.

By Hanan B A

Oct 1, 2020

Such a wonderful course! The ideas, the flow of information, the recourses, everything was so beneficial. I highly recommend it whether if taken alone or after the first two course. You'll always find something to take with you!

By Maleeha B

Nov 16, 2020

Amazing course! Well planned out and Professor Barry is an excellent instructor. This course also helps in writing better sentences. I really enjoyed taking this course and would definitely recommend it.

By Jennifer M

Jan 3, 2021

Patrick Barry has put together a terrific series of courses! Skills in the nuances of writing, organizing complex ideas, planning, how to get around 'blocks' and get started. Well worth it!

By Bernice A

Jan 25, 2021

It is an inspiration learning from Prof Barry. He knows his stuff. He is very well-read and he actually motivates me to read wide too.

By Mikaela C

Oct 11, 2020

Really great writing course with lots of real world examples and great context given. Would absolutely recommend to a friend.

By Joseph K

Feb 5, 2021

I have taken a writing course before, but Patrick Berrys' course has made me change my writing significantly for the better.

By Donna C

Apr 14, 2021

If you want to improve your writing skills in a painless way, do this course and all the others in the specialization.

By Roro A L

Oct 22, 2021

This course's learning material is somewhat thight (at least for me), but Prof Barry make it easy to understand

By Jessa I

Nov 9, 2020

This course opened me up to more ways to write creatively; emphasis on the use of the semicolon and however.

By Charles G R

Sep 4, 2020

Fantastic, well worth the investment for anyone who wants to learn to communicate their ideas better.

By Aldino F

Aug 18, 2021

T​his course is really helpful. I get the knowledge on how to explore my writing and editing works.

By أسامة ه - O

Jul 26, 2020

A wonderful, very interesting course, in which I learned the correct formulation method.

thank you

By maureen t

Jul 6, 2020

This course is helping me make my Critical Reading and Writing class for freshmen stronger.

By Lovely D M

Jan 16, 2022

Thank you Professor Barry so many insightful references/ressources in every course. :)

By Jennifer K

Feb 20, 2021

Incredibly helpful course in helping you to clarify your written ideas.

By Margaret L y

Dec 16, 2020

Excellent course! Tons of great tips on writing and editing!

Thanks!

By Sptw

Sep 21, 2020

Nice course. Provide many useful insights not limited to writing!!

