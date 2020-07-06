About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Essay Writing
  • English Language
  • Academic Writing
  • Editing
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Writing Process

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Critical Reading

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Project 1: Visual Analysis

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Revision Strategies and Visual Analysis Revision

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

