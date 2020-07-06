You will gain a foundation for college-level writing valuable for nearly any field. Students will learn how to read carefully, write effective arguments, understand the writing process, engage with others' ideas, cite accurately, and craft powerful prose.
English Composition IDuke University
About this Course
- Essay Writing
- English Language
- Academic Writing
- Editing
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Writing Process
To start our course, we will examine your own writing process and what it means to respond to the writing of others. We will also think about what academic writing means.
Critical Reading
This week will concentrate on the skill of reading critically. Additionally, we will learn about the conventions of academic writing, including integrating evidence and schools of citation. Finally, you are encouraged to write your own critical review of "The Sweet Spot." This is an optional writing assignment, but it is a requirement to receive a honor's certificate.
Project 1: Visual Analysis
This week, the central topic is visual images in academic writing. The goal is to practice interpreting and writing about images convincingly. Plus, Dr. Comer will help you think about what area of inquiry you would like to focus on in this course and what it means to write a draft. Finally, you will write your visual analysis and learn how to give meaningful feedback.
Revision Strategies and Visual Analysis Revision
Based on the feedback of your colleagues improve your visual analysis. After you receive feedback on your final submission, submit a self-reflection quiz about your experience writing this project.
Reviews
I am so lucky to get enrolled in this course. It introduced me to the nuanced ways of Academic research writing and Publishing the Papers. Thank you so much to the Instructor and course coordinators.
Therefore, I'm interested in English Composition I. I have golden chance to get knowledge from International platform, as well quality education providing.
It was an invigorating experience, as I learned and will continue to learn how to express my ideas better, for different purposes, as well as to address them to different readers.
A superb course led by a fantastic teacher. A little long in the number of weeks it ran but all-in-all I'm very happy with the quality of information.
