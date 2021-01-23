About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Essay Writing
  • Academic Writing
  • Creative Writing
  • Writing
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Advanced Argument Essays

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Avoiding Plagiarism

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Synthesis Essay

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Academic English: Writing Specialization

Academic English: Writing

