Course 3: Advanced Writing
This is the third course in the Academic English: Writing specialization. By raising your level of academic writing, this course helps prepare you for college-level work. After completing this course, you will be able to: - plan and write a more sophisticated argument essay - identify plagiarism and explain how to prevent it - read and analyze several articles to form your own opinion on a topic - make connections between several articles - form thesis statements from your readings - use sources effectively when writing an essay Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version.