TQ
Dec 7, 2020
A must for non-native learners and advanced learners. Step by step method of writing for many different school boards in South Asian countries. Extremely practical way with appropriate examples.
AA
Jul 25, 2021
absolutely great! advanced my writing skills a lot, helped me understand the academic writing a lot better, with a solid perception about plagiarism and other important academic matters.
By Malak A•
Jan 2, 2018
One of the best courses I have taken by far. Everything from the videos to assignments is amazing and informative. It has helped me tremendously. I encourage everyone to take it.
By Nathan B•
Mar 30, 2018
This is a very good course That said, it suffers from the same problem most courses Coursera provides. The Peer Review, where you may end up being reviewed by a classmate who is prejudiced against your opinion and grades you falsely.
By Diptiman B•
Aug 17, 2016
An absolutely wonderful course! I learned a lot about advanced essay writing. I think it is a must-take course for those who are interested in writing academic and research essays!
By Mohamed Y P•
Jun 30, 2020
It is a fabulous course. Rigorous practice sessions really churn out the best in you. Those interested in pursuing writing skills can't miss this. Thank You Courseera
By Nida J•
Nov 6, 2018
its an excellent course which really improved my writing skills.good work by the team.all videos and material is really helpful and informative.thanks to the team.
By Tong Z•
Jun 27, 2019
Very bad. Not helpful at all. No one is responsible for the class. All the files are expired and I reported the problem. No one cares about it or fixes it.
By Jamshaid C•
Jun 8, 2020
this course makes writing process easy. Writing long essay was a nightmare for me, but now it is fun. How to cite source and integrate others' thoughts in your essay always made me confused, but now I know when to cite, where to cite, how to cite. thanks to the team.
By Mohammd z a•
May 11, 2019
This course was so much useful for writing especially for essay and another writing.
By this kink of course we are able to write an interesting essay.
thank so much Coursera
By Kirubakaran G•
May 28, 2020
Coursera has contained more attraction, interaction, and Effective knowledge. I really enjoyed the course & also I updated my knowledge through COURSERA. Thanks
By Liu A•
Nov 16, 2015
This advanced writing course illustrates how to writing a longer college essay and guides students all over the world to start their very first writing piece.
By BENJAMIN O K B•
Oct 31, 2016
I really love this cause. My writing skills is really impoving. I like my peers their reviews.it really train me on writing well.
By Marina•
Dec 25, 2015
The course is highly effective!
By Aida B S H•
Nov 17, 2015
Fantastic and fun!
By SANIA G•
Feb 14, 2020
The course is good and very helpful. I felt the synthesis essay part needs a little work in terms of explanation, with some more detailing and specifications of the essay. The assignment strategies and evaluations during the videos is another strength which makes it very helpful. Topics for assignments can include wider areas or can be given choice to the participants to explore different areas to increase knowledge. The knowledge sharing or questioning sections had very vague responses from participants and not related to course,no new knowledge or point of views were shared, so din't find that section appropriate and worthy. Peer reviews just involved reviewing on the basis of format and not what was learnt from the course and were the essays structures based on the course specifications. Some documents were not accessible and the reporting or problem solving part needs improvement. Overall, the course shared many pointer of academic writing which were significant and research focused which is what makes it effective.
By Geovanna F•
Aug 5, 2019
Esse curso me proporcionou aprendizados muito valorosos, tanto enquanto eu escrevia, assim como quando eu avaliava os meus colegas, adquiri conhecimentos em outras áreas, aprendi a escrever artigos acadêmicos, o que eu não fazia antes, além de eu ter desenvolvido a minha escrita pessoal, e fui aprendendo a incorporar meus pensamentos, meus argumentos e impactar o leitor. O diferencial desse curso para mim foi a interação entre colegas, eu fui capaz aprender muito com eles. Certamente valeu muito a pena o tempo que despendi nesse curso, e será um diferencial para a minha vida acadêmica e futura carreira
By Ayesha K•
Dec 21, 2018
I have learned the skills of advance academic writing essentially useful in college and university studies. I have also learned about plagiarism and it’s conseq, plus MLA formatting of paper. These skills will add value to my writing skills. Thanks to my professors and coursera to provide me this incredible opportunity of learning. I would love to do mentoring for this course if given an opportunity.
By Rafael D•
Feb 11, 2016
From this 1.5 month course, I learned far more than I did from the 4-year on-campus studying. Of course, the level of the universities in my country is not nearly as that of the US; nevertheless, in the single combat "Adv.Writing course against a "Bachelor's degree", the latter sustains a crushing defeat!
By Muhammad E•
Feb 14, 2019
I found this course very helpful in my academic pursuit. Considering its importance, i would recommend this course for all those who are connected with academic publications and who are enrolled in colleges and universities. It will really help them in accomplishing their goals.
By Kodithuwakku A D T L W•
Jun 6, 2020
This course was very much helpful to student like us who live in Asian Countries. Course really improve my knowledge in Argument essay, Synthesis essay, Documented Essay And MLA format. Thanks Ms. Tamy Chapman and other lecturers for learning us.
By SULIMAN A S A•
Dec 29, 2015
Firstly, I would love to introduce myself to you. I'm Suliman from Libya. I'm Teaching Assistant at the University of Benghazi. Secondly, I would love to thank you so much for your hard working and for this wonderful course. Thank you once more.
By Raghvendra S•
Feb 9, 2016
through this course i was able to right effectively on some complex topics which was what i was hoping for. Thanks a lot to the instructor Tamy Chapman whose video lectures were excellent in content and quality.
By ugwu l•
Oct 6, 2020
This is one of the most interesting course on Coursera. I'm really glad that I completed the course and earned a certificate. The videos and the PDF documents are very informative!
By PATHA B G•
Aug 24, 2020
This course gives you all the details of the format, devices, attributions etc,. It is very useful and interesting to know and learn. I had a good time learning this course.
By NISHA•
May 5, 2020
The course was really nice
By Taib S Q•
Dec 8, 2020
A must for non-native learners and advanced learners. Step by step method of writing for many different school boards in South Asian countries. Extremely practical way with appropriate examples.