Welcome to the Introduction to Academic Writing course! By the end of this course, you will gain an in-depth understanding of reading and writing as essential skills to conduct robust and critical research. This course introduces you to critical reading and writing skills within the conventions of academic writing.
About this Course
No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Identify the structural parts of an academic paper.
Construct evidence-based arguments and articulate them within conventions of academic writing.
Describe basic skills of writing policy briefs and writing for popular media.
Explain how to structure a dissertation or journal article.
Skills you will gain
- Academic Writing
- Strategies of reading
- Writing for popular media
- Research And Design
Offered by
O.P. Jindal Global University
O.P. Jindal Global University is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is also ranked the No. 1 Private University in India in the QS World University Rankings 2021. We have 12 schools, more than 8,000 students, 52 courses with a 1:9 faculty-student ratio. We are a research-intensive university, deeply committed to institutional values of interdisciplinary and innovative learning; pluralism and rigorous scholarship, globalism and international engagement.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Academic Reading and Writing
This module introduces you to the genre of academic writing and its distinction from other writing genres by focusing on the structure of an academic paper. You will learn how to develop your arguments based on claims and evidence. Through a detailed annotation of a sample academic paper, you will learn the basic building blocks of making an evidence-based argument.
Literature Review and Referencing
Literature review and referencing are two fundamental aspects of research writing. In this module, you will learn how literature review can help you assimilate insights from multiple texts into clear insights. You will discover that referencing is a technical requirement in academic writing and a crucial way to show the credibility of the evidence. This module focuses on the logic and place of literature review and citation in an academic text.
Writing Policy Briefs and Writing for Popular Media
This module introduces you to a different writing genre, which will enable you to communicate with a wider audience. You will learn about writing policy briefs and writing for popular media in the form of op-eds and blogs. You will gain insights into the useful guidelines for formulating arguments and thinking about diverse audiences.
Dissertation Writing
In this module, you will learn about the process of writing a dissertation. You will build upon the skills learned in the earlier modules and focus on the stages of dissertation development. You will learn how to arrive at a research question. This module discusses some writing guidelines for publication in peer-reviewed academic journals.
