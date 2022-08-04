About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the structural parts of an academic paper.

  • Construct evidence-based arguments and articulate them within conventions of academic writing.

  • Describe basic skills of writing policy briefs and writing for popular media.

  • Explain how to structure a dissertation or journal article.

Skills you will gain

  • Academic Writing
  • Strategies of reading
  • Writing for popular media
  • Research And Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

O.P. Jindal Global University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Academic Reading and Writing

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Literature Review and Referencing

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Writing Policy Briefs and Writing for Popular Media

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Dissertation Writing

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder