Madhura Lohokare directs the Centre for Writing Studies (CWS) at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. Trained as an anthropologist, her doctoral research investigated how geographies of urban exclusion produce young men as gendered and caste-d subjects in the context of the city of Pune, in western India. Her current research interests focus on critical writing pedagogies and exploring the notion of care in the context of writing pedagogy. At the CWS in JGU, she is deeply invested in developing an inclusive pedagogy of critical thinking and writing and has taught writing courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. She has also mentored and trained faculty in writing pedagogy at the CWS.