Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Writing in English at University: An introduction

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 15 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Structuring your text and conveying your argument

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Using sources in academic writing

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

The writer’s toolbox: Editing and proofreading

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes

