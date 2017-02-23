ZO
Apr 22, 2018
Excellent course for anyone who wants to learn or improve on proper academic writing. Especially useful if you're new to European and North-American Universities.
GK
Feb 22, 2017
I would recommend the course for everyone who would start new classes at university including intermediate level researcher like me! Best of Luck!
By Gulam M A K•
Feb 22, 2017
By Akila W Y•
May 19, 2017
Dear Prof. Satu, Dr. Ellen and Dr. Cecilia,
Glad to write you. Thank you for developing this very informative and interesting MOOC lecture schedule and make it available e free for all the students around the world wide.
The course is very informative, interesting and I really enjoyed.
However I've important suggestion, which will help future fellows. It is very hard to navigate and follow the whole lecture series. Therefore I'd like to suggest you, make a PDF book for whole program step by step with all the required text materials. so a student can first register to this course and get download book and print. Then while reading the book, he can listen to the video lectureres and follow the guideline and do the online tests.
Since this is a writing and reading focus course I really feel having course book will be really important and useful. Also with that this program will be more effective and friendly to follow.
I greatly appreciate you all contribution and big thank for you three, Lund University and the coursera team.
Kind regards,
Akila
By Elmer C•
Jul 4, 2018
Awesome course. A completion certificated or a participatory certificated should be immediately linked in the end of the course.
By Ervin I R D•
Aug 19, 2019
It is a good course since it covers most of the topics that someone needs in order to start their studies at university.
By Riz B•
Sep 11, 2021
I am happy to have this course. I have a basic idea on how I will write acceptable reason on a paper. Thumbs up to its professionalism.
By TRAN N P•
Dec 23, 2018
This course shared a lot of useful suggestions for writing in English at University. It will be an essential lesson for anyone who prepare their next education development.
By Zyanya M O•
Apr 23, 2018
By Hesham S•
May 25, 2017
Thank you Lund University.
By weiweiduan•
Jan 30, 2019
Very useful.
By Areeba F•
May 2, 2019
please add exercises quizes than reading material. its so dry and hard to concentrate and absorb all things in short i did not expect this.
By Ahmed N•
May 2, 2020
this course is very bad and no certficate
By Ahmed R•
Nov 28, 2017
All I can say this course is well-written, well-delivered, in addition I gained lots of important information regards Writing in English and in-depth knowledge about Academic Writing.
My deepest gratitudes to the educators and University of Lund
By Elscott O•
Jun 15, 2017
This course was really helpful for those who want to further their education. I for one really learn a lot from this course and really improve my academic writings. I recommend this course for none native English like me.
By Martha J M T•
Jan 3, 2022
Thanks a lot for allowing me to take part in this course. You brought very useful information to write an academic text.
The classes were excellent, thanks to the teachers.
By Falguni R•
Jul 10, 2020
very useful course
By Carol T•
Jul 12, 2021
It was quite heavy and it took me more time than expected to finish it, since I like to take notes and they share a lot of important information. Although I do believe that the videos could have been a little more dynamic, it is a very complete and helpful course. I just wish the Certificate option was available... I finished the course and it still shows as "In progress" in the Coursera Platform.
By Carmen P•
Jun 23, 2018
This course is extremely helpful and informative. It relates the basic information needed for anyone attempting to write a piece of academic writing, in a clear and concise manner. The exercises are challenging enough and help you use the information you've learned. As a result, I have become more aware of the strengths and weaknesses in my writing. Thank you for an enjoyable learning experience.
By Elkhan K•
May 17, 2022
4.9 out of 5 Good practice. Occasionally, when I was in the progress of studying, I though that for some reasons it could be a good recommendation as in addition to recognized IELTS or TOEFL certificates. You, dear teachers-proffessors, could add a special assignment as part of reading, which would be estimated by an expert/linguist.
By Muhammad Y K•
Jul 16, 2019
Excellent Course. I feel i did not learn in my academics as much as in this course. It is totally practical, to the point and concrete. I love this course and would like to recommend it to all the aspiring individuals of any age and gender, who want to start a new era in their skill. Good Luck
By Zakia S•
Sep 6, 2018
It was a valuable course in terms of learning. I used all the material from this course for my teaching and i felt that my students learnt a GREAT DEAL. Moreover, as a teacher, i gained about the requisite for Research writing. I know for sure this will benefit me in my PHd thesis. Thank you
By Solange G•
Aug 23, 2017
Thanks a lot for your time and sharing your knowledge with us. This courses not only made me to reinforce things that I already knew but also to get more insights about things I need to success in my academic writing. Excellent course!
By Kirtton D•
Dec 17, 2017
i have competed this courses. I have learnt many this that i have not learnt from my University actually. This course is really helpful for the university students who are still pursuing their undergrad or postgraduate degrees.
By Yi T•
Oct 6, 2019
This course is very helpful to my english writing skils and provide a generic approch and structure of academic writing. If you want to know the ubiquitous rule of scholarly writing and reading, you should take this course.
By Roseline F G•
Jan 9, 2020
Dear Faculty
I have completed all the readings, quiz's and videos from week 1-4. But the completion is not shown. How do I get the completion page. The course was structured and enriching.
Thankyou All for your efforts.
By Fabiana M•
Dec 12, 2019
This course has really important information for those who need to produce English text in the academic context. It is easy to follow and the exercises help to create some writing skills. I do recommend this course!