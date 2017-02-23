Chevron Left
Acquiring good academic research and writing skills early on is essential for your success both at university and in your professional life. This course aims: - to give you an understanding of the conventions of academic writing in English and to teach you the components and benefits of what is called process writing. - to help you to put together your own “toolbox” of academic writing skills, as well as to give you a chance to test out these tools and to reflect on your own development as a writer. - to encourage reflection on discipline specific conventions; although the course deals with generic skills, you will be able to apply these generic skills to meet the particular needs of your own discipline. The course consists of four modules: 1. Writing in English at university: An introduction 2. Structuring your text and conveying your argument 3. Using sources in academic writing 4. The writer’s toolbox: Editing and proofreading In each module you will find video lectures and reading assignments and assignments, such as quizzes, reflective self-assessment questions, as well as some peer review exercises in which you will have an opportunity to interact with other students taking the course. The course is free of charge, and learners have access to a free electronic textbook written to complement the MOOC: Writing in English at University: A Guide for Second Language Writers....

ZO

Apr 22, 2018

Excellent course for anyone who wants to learn or improve on proper academic writing. Especially useful if you're new to European and North-American Universities.

GK

Feb 22, 2017

I would recommend the course for everyone who would start new classes at university including intermediate level researcher like me! Best of Luck!

By Gulam M A K

Feb 22, 2017

I would recommend the course for everyone who would start new classes at university including intermediate level researcher like me! Best of Luck!

By Akila W Y

May 19, 2017

Dear Prof. Satu, Dr. Ellen and Dr. Cecilia,

Glad to write you. Thank you for developing this very informative and interesting MOOC lecture schedule and make it available e free for all the students around the world wide.

The course is very informative, interesting and I really enjoyed.

However I've important suggestion, which will help future fellows. It is very hard to navigate and follow the whole lecture series. Therefore I'd like to suggest you, make a PDF book for whole program step by step with all the required text materials. so a student can first register to this course and get download book and print. Then while reading the book, he can listen to the video lectureres and follow the guideline and do the online tests.

Since this is a writing and reading focus course I really feel having course book will be really important and useful. Also with that this program will be more effective and friendly to follow.

I greatly appreciate you all contribution and big thank for you three, Lund University and the coursera team.

Kind regards,

Akila

By Elmer C

Jul 4, 2018

Awesome course. A completion certificated or a participatory certificated should be immediately linked in the end of the course.

By Ervin I R D

Aug 19, 2019

It is a good course since it covers most of the topics that someone needs in order to start their studies at university.

By Riz B

Sep 11, 2021

I​ am happy to have this course. I have a basic idea on how I will write acceptable reason on a paper. Thumbs up to its professionalism.

By TRAN N P

Dec 23, 2018

This course shared a lot of useful suggestions for writing in English at University. It will be an essential lesson for anyone who prepare their next education development.

By Zyanya M O

Apr 23, 2018

Excellent course for anyone who wants to learn or improve on proper academic writing. Especially useful if you're new to European and North-American Universities.

By Hesham S

May 25, 2017

Thank you Lund University.

By weiweiduan

Jan 30, 2019

Very useful.

By Areeba F

May 2, 2019

please add exercises quizes than reading material. its so dry and hard to concentrate and absorb all things in short i did not expect this.

By Ahmed N

May 2, 2020

this course is very bad and no certficate

By Ahmed R

Nov 28, 2017

All I can say this course is well-written, well-delivered, in addition I gained lots of important information regards Writing in English and in-depth knowledge about Academic Writing.

My deepest gratitudes to the educators and University of Lund

By Elscott O

Jun 15, 2017

This course was really helpful for those who want to further their education. I for one really learn a lot from this course and really improve my academic writings. I recommend this course for none native English like me.

By Martha J M T

Jan 3, 2022

Thanks a lot for allowing me to take part in this course. You brought very useful information to write an academic text.

The classes were excellent, thanks to the teachers.

By Falguni R

Jul 10, 2020

very useful course

By Carol T

Jul 12, 2021

It was quite heavy and it took me more time than expected to finish it, since I like to take notes and they share a lot of important information. Although I do believe that the videos could have been a little more dynamic, it is a very complete and helpful course. I just wish the Certificate option was available... I finished the course and it still shows as "In progress" in the Coursera Platform.

By Carmen P

Jun 23, 2018

This course is extremely helpful and informative. It relates the basic information needed for anyone attempting to write a piece of academic writing, in a clear and concise manner. The exercises are challenging enough and help you use the information you've learned. As a result, I have become more aware of the strengths and weaknesses in my writing. Thank you for an enjoyable learning experience.

By Elkhan K

May 17, 2022

4​.9 out of 5 Good practice. Occasionally, when I was in the progress of studying, I though that for some reasons it could be a good recommendation as in addition to recognized IELTS or TOEFL certificates. You, dear teachers-proffessors, could add a special assignment as part of reading, which would be estimated by an expert/linguist.

By Muhammad Y K

Jul 16, 2019

Excellent Course. I feel i did not learn in my academics as much as in this course. It is totally practical, to the point and concrete. I love this course and would like to recommend it to all the aspiring individuals of any age and gender, who want to start a new era in their skill. Good Luck

By Zakia S

Sep 6, 2018

It was a valuable course in terms of learning. I used all the material from this course for my teaching and i felt that my students learnt a GREAT DEAL. Moreover, as a teacher, i gained about the requisite for Research writing. I know for sure this will benefit me in my PHd thesis. Thank you

By Solange G

Aug 23, 2017

Thanks a lot for your time and sharing your knowledge with us. This courses not only made me to reinforce things that I already knew but also to get more insights about things I need to success in my academic writing. Excellent course!

By Kirtton D

Dec 17, 2017

i have competed this courses. I have learnt many this that i have not learnt from my University actually. This course is really helpful for the university students who are still pursuing their undergrad or postgraduate degrees.

By Yi T

Oct 6, 2019

This course is very helpful to my english writing skils and provide a generic approch and structure of academic writing. If you want to know the ubiquitous rule of scholarly writing and reading, you should take this course.

By Roseline F G

Jan 9, 2020

Dear Faculty

I have completed all the readings, quiz's and videos from week 1-4. But the completion is not shown. How do I get the completion page. The course was structured and enriching.

Thankyou All for your efforts.

By Fabiana M

Dec 12, 2019

This course has really important information for those who need to produce English text in the academic context. It is easy to follow and the exercises help to create some writing skills. I do recommend this course!

