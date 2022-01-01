Johns Hopkins University
Scientific writing is a specialized, technical form of writing that's meant to convey highly technical information to other scientists in science-related forums. Scientific writing is written in concise, precise terminology and usually appears in scientific journals, research proposals, online science forums, and other interest areas for scientists.
Among the goals of scientific writing is to clearly and precisely communicate detailed scientific concepts and information to the scientific audience. This style of writing also should reference previous work in the area and build upon it for maximum industry awareness. As new scientific explorations are made, the resulting information can be brought forth into the new research writing.
It's important to learn scientific writing if you are interested in sharing ideas and concepts in a scientific setting. In learning about scientific writing, you can gain skills involved in writing that can help you in other highly technical industries. You'll learn how to unpack complex issues into digestible content that's understood by particular audiences.
Using scientific writing can help to break down complex ideas into logical, understandable steps. Sometimes this translates into science journalism, which is a clear way to transform deeply technical scientific writing into easily understood articles.
You can put your skills and knowledge of scientific writing into a journalism career, either for science industry publications, science magazines, or maybe an in-house company writing job for a science company. Using scientific writing as a job skill can be very rewarding. Scientific writers write about different topics, ranging from advances in genetics and biotechnology to exploring research about evolution, diseases, and artificial intelligence. In scientific writing work, you might be exposed to the latest biotech that could change our society in the future.
When you take online courses about scientific writing, you may be able to learn clear, concise writing for the science community. You will have the opportunity to learn how to apply the principles of good writing to the exacting requirements of the scientific community. Taking online courses can give you the knowledge and skills on how to format a scientific manuscript, write a peer review, create readable articles about science topics for nonscientists, and even possibly develop long-term relationships with scientists who are doing innovative work in their field.