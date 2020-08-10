How can you tell if the bold headlines seen on social media are truly touting the next big thing or if the article isn't worth the paper it's printed on?
Understanding Medical Research: Your Facebook Friend is WrongYale University
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
14%
What you will learn
How to efficiently read a medical research paper and how to differentiate between good and bad research
The different tests used in medical research and how to spot common errors in methodology and interoperation for each
Read and understand statistical figures, charts, and graphics
How best to verify claims made in news articles
Skills you will gain
- Medicine
- Health Research
- Medical Terminology
- Medical Writing
- Research Methods
Learner Career Outcomes
14%
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
Find out what you'll be learning and what powers you'll have by the end of the course!
The Basics
Gain some foundational knowledge!
Medical Statistics Made Ridiculously Simple
It's (sort of) that easy!
Types of Medical Studies
A test for every situation!
Reviews
- 5 stars92.61%
- 4 stars6.73%
- 3 stars0.19%
- 2 stars0.12%
- 1 star0.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING MEDICAL RESEARCH: YOUR FACEBOOK FRIEND IS WRONG
Excellent course! The videos are both engaging and clear, and the content is really useful. If there's a curriculum for adulting, this course should be part of it. It's that important.
It is a pretty good course to begin sailing in the tricky sea of research :D but you will need more in-depth courses to fully understand and write in medical literature , specially on biostatistics .
Well organized and informative content. Dr. Wilson was an engaging and knowledgeable faculty member; I look forward to enrolling in another course under his leadership. Calvin E Woodland, EdD, PsyD
Great Couse! The information is very useful and easy to understand. It is also presented in a way that is not boring and not too complicated. Everything was very informative and enjoyable!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.