What you will learn

  • How to efficiently read a medical research paper and how to differentiate between good and bad research

  • The different tests used in medical research and how to spot common errors in methodology and interoperation for each

  • Read and understand statistical figures, charts, and graphics

  • How best to verify claims made in news articles

Skills you will gain

  • Medicine
  • Health Research
  • Medical Terminology
  • Medical Writing
  • Research Methods

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Basics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Medical Statistics Made Ridiculously Simple

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Types of Medical Studies

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 111 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

