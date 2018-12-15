About this Course

93,909 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Clinical Research
  • Statistics
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(30,061 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Getting things started by defining study types

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 45 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Describing your data

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 64 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Building an intuitive understanding of statistical analysis

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 78 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The important first steps: Hypothesis testing and confidence levels

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING CLINICAL RESEARCH: BEHIND THE STATISTICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder