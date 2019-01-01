Dr Klopper is a surgeon in academic practice at Groote Schuur Hospital and a senior lecturer in surgery at the University of Cape Town. He previously worked as a surgeon in private practice, before returning to his true passion - academia. He is the head of the Acute Care Surgery unit where he specializes in conditions requiring emergency surgery. In his spare time, Dr Klopper films YouTube videos on physics, mathematics and surgery. This is a true testament to his mission statement, "Knowledge belongs to us all. Never stop learning".