Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Julia (Programming Language)
  • Computer Programming
  • Ipython
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Welcome to the course

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 145 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

A context for exploring Julia: Working with data

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Notebooks as Julia Programs

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Structuring data and functions in Julia

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

