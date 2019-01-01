Senior lecturer in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. Lecturer in Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. His main interest is using mathematics to sharpen debates in plant ecology. He has worked on pattern analysis, the effect of size distribution, lottery models for Cape fynbos, heuweltjies, projective geometry for human motion and multifractal patterns in nature. More recently, he has been using Julia to implement models of plant/herbivore dynamics in savannas.