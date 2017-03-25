About this Course

59,485 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Clinical Research
  • Trial Design
  • Clinical Trial Design
  • Clinical Trial Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(10,125 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Types of Trial Designs

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Randomization and Masking

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Outcomes and Analysis

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ethics

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGN AND INTERPRETATION OF CLINICAL TRIALS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder