This course presents critical concepts and practical methods to support planning, collection, storage, and dissemination of data in clinical research.
Data Management for Clinical ResearchVanderbilt University
- Survey Design
- Data Collection
- Data Management
- Clinical Data Management
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Research Data Collection Strategy
This introductory module reviews the course structure and basic concepts in clinical research. We also discuss best practices for designing your clinical research data collection.
Electronic Data Capture Fundamentals
This module covers standards for study processes, concepts for regulatory compliance, and electronic data capture fundamentals.
Planning a Data Strategy for a Prospective Study
This module reviews the process of planning data elements for a real-world research study.
Practicing What We've Learned: Implementation
This week, we set up an Electronic Data Capture (EDC) instrument in REDCap for the Morphine vs. Marinol Study. We also review data processes that occur during the running of a study, including an overview of key data quality operations.
Great course, regardless the role you have in the research; you do improve your data management skill set. A fantastic course for beginners who are trying to increase their productivity.
Absolutely love this course and have recommended to several clinical research colleagues. I am not a data manager but will use the knowledge gained when collaborating with others.
Great course, good practical skills. But you may be stuck at the point of endlessly waiting for reviewing all your submitted assignments (can't finish the course and get the certificate without it).
Instructors are professionals. The way they deliver knowledge/information is excellent (100% better than other courses on the internet). Hands-on experience on REDcap was the star.
