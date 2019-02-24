About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Survey Design
  • Data Collection
  • Data Management
  • Clinical Data Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Research Data Collection Strategy

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Electronic Data Capture Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 130 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Planning a Data Strategy for a Prospective Study

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 92 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Practicing What We've Learned: Implementation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 101 min)

