Paul Harris, PhD, is an associate professor of biomedical informatics and biomedical engineering with approximately 15 years’ experience working in in the field of clinical research informatics. Dr. Harris services as Director of the Vanderbilt Office of Research Informatics and specializes in building innovative software platforms to support the research enterprise. He is creator and faculty lead for REDCap - a flexible web-based data management software platform, and the REDCap consortium - a network of 1100 academic and non-profit partner sites from 85 countries using the REDCap software platform (
www.project-redcap.org)
. Dr. Harris has extensive experience teaching short-courses in data management and translational research within the United States, Japan, China and India.