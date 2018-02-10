About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management Plan
  • Research Data Archiving
  • Metadata
  • Data Management
Instructors

Offered by

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Research Data

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Management Planning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Working with Data

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sharing Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

