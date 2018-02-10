This course will provide learners with an introduction to research data management and sharing. After completing this course, learners will understand the diversity of data and their management needs across the research data lifecycle, be able to identify the components of good data management plans, and be familiar with best practices for working with data including the organization, documentation, and storage and security of data. Learners will also understand the impetus and importance of archiving and sharing data as well as how to assess the trustworthiness of repositories.
Research Data Management and SharingThe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Skills you will gain
- Data Management Plan
- Research Data Archiving
- Metadata
- Data Management
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is known around the world for innovative teaching and research. Regularly ranked as the nation’s best value for academic quality, UNC has produced the most Rhodes Scholars for the past 25 years among U.S. public research universities.
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding Research Data
This week introduces multiple types of research data in an array of contexts as well as important data management concepts including metadata and the research data lifecycle. We will also define the concept of data management, identify the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders, and examine various data management tasks throughout the research data lifecycle.
Data Management Planning
This week provides an overview of Data Management Plans (DMPs) including the components of good DMPs, the DMP policies of several funding agencies, and information on data management planning tools.
Working with Data
This week is brought to you by EDINA and the Data Library at the University of Edinburgh and is presented by Sarah Jones from the Digital Curation Centre. Sarah will introduce strategies for organizing research data including versioning and file naming conventions as well as data file formatting and transformations. She will also discuss why documenting data and data citation are important. Finally, she will present issues involved in storing, securing, and backing up research data.
Sharing Data
This week examines the benefits and challenges of sharing research data. We will also discuss how to protect confidentiality and how data ownership can affect data sharing. Finally, we will examine different types of access restrictions that may be placed on data as well as how to enable data sharing through the application of a standard license.
Great course. The concepts are well explained and the course provides a lot of food for thought for managing data.
This is undoubtedly a wonderful course, specially it is very effective for my profession. I enjoyed very much. Thanks to all .
Good introduction to research data management. The course is well structured with relevant lectures, reading, quiz exercises and peer review assignments. Easy to follow.
The course introduced me the basic concepts for research data management and data curation and preservation and was very helpful.
