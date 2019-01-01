Alumni Distinguished Professor
Dr. Helen R. Tibbo is an Alumni Distinguished Professor at the School of Information and Library Science (SILS) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH), and teaches in the areas of archives and records management, digital preservation and access, appraisal, trustworthy repositories, and data curation. She developed the Archives and Records Management (ARM) Program at SILS and teaches in the SILS Post Master’s Certificate in Data Curation. She is also responsible for developing a new Master’s in Professional Science in Digital Curation degree. She is also a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists (SAA) and was SAA President 2010–2011.
From 2006–2009, Dr. Tibbo was the Principal Investigator (PI) for the IMLS (Institute for Museum and Library Services)-funded DigCCurr I project that developed an International Digital Curation Curriculum for master’s level students (www.ils.unc.edu/digccurr). She was also the PI for DigCCurr II (2008–2013) that extended the Digital Curation Curriculum to the doctoral level. In 2009, IMLS awarded Prof. Tibbo two additional projects, Educating Stewards of Public Information in the 21st Century (ESOPI-21) and Closing the Digital Curation Gap (CDCG). ESOPI-21 (2009–2012) was a partnership with UNC’s School of Government to provide students with a Master’s of Science in Library/Information Science and a Master’s of Public Administration so that they can work in the public policy arena concerning digital preservation and curation issues and laws. CDCG (2009–2013) was a collaboration with IMLS and the Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) and the Digital Curation Center (DCC), both of the United Kingdom, to explore educational and guidance needs of cultural heritage information professionals in the digital curation domain in the US and the UK. In 2011, IMLS awarded Dr. Tibbo funding for the Educating Stewards of the Public Information Infrastructure (ESOPI2) project that is continuing the work of ESOPI-21 through 2015. In April 2013, Dr. Tibbo received an IMLS award for the “Curating Research Assets and Data using Lifecycle Education: Data Management Education Tools for Librarians, Archivists, & Content Creators or CRADLE project that will extend through 2016 and funded the creation of the data management MOOC.
Dr. Tibbo is the head of the Standards and Policies Community of Practice for the DataNet Federation Consortium and was also a co-PI with collaborators from the University of Michigan and the University of Toronto on a National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC)-funded project to develop standardized metrics for assessing use and user services for primary sources in government settings. This project extended work that explored user-based evaluation in academic archival settings funded by the Mellon Foundation. Dr. Tibbo was part of the original Library of Congress Digital Preservation Outreach and Education Train-the-Trainer instructional team in September 2011. She also conducted test ISO 16363 audits of repositories in Europe and the US during the summer of 2011 and is a founding member of the Primary Trustworthy Digital Repository Audit and Certification Board (PTAB). She was also a member of the DigCurV project team funded by the European Commission’s Leonardo DaVinci Program.