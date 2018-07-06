SA
Mar 19, 2020
It was a very useful course but I think it needs more examples about using this course in many work. It was a great experience for me that I learned new field out of my studies and I won't regret it.
WM
Sep 12, 2020
a very interesting introduction to the subject of data management and sharing data. I recommend this course for everyone who is interested in the subject as well as students and researchers.
By Jessica n•
Jul 6, 2018
I manage data for researchers who have not been practicing good research data for more than a decade. This course has helped me fill in things that I missed in my education and has also helped me form an arsenal of information to help make the case for better creation of research data.
By Nivea S•
Aug 21, 2016
Good introduction to an area where library science, information science and archivistics come together.
By Robyn N•
Apr 24, 2020
The course was well-paced, well-organized, and clearly expressed. A wealth of resources were provided while keeping the instructional videos concise but detailed. Thoroughly enjoyable!
By Gulam M A K•
Apr 23, 2017
I would recommend the course for everyone who is either beginner or an intermediate researcher like me
By MD. R A•
Sep 15, 2018
This is a very uptodate course for interested learner in this modern age for any branch of student.
By Jitka E V•
Mar 28, 2016
I found this to be an excellent course. I have been teaching myself about data management for about the last two years as part of my work. I have read many documents, taken one course and have been to a couple of workshops. But I still felt that I was missing a lot of information - especially if I am to help researchers with their DMPs. Finally, thanks to this course, I have the more in depth information that I need. The topics covered, and the way they were covered also helped me to paint a better picture in my mind of the "whole process of data management" - an not just disjointed information which I felt I had.
My compliments to both of you for making such an excellent course.
Jitka Vavra
By Michalis T•
Oct 8, 2016
An excellent course for all researchers that want to understand what Research Data Management is and how to apply this to your research. The course also gives very good arguments why managing and sharing data is an excellent career strategy for researchers.
The videos are short but really informative and full of further sources of information. The practical exercises (optional for completing the course) are a great way to consolidate the new knowledge and to helped make the cognitive bridge to data management practice .
A course any researcher that aspires in applying for a Horizon 2020 grant in Europe should take!
By Alain M•
Feb 7, 2017
Un cours très bien construit. Des vidéo claires, et des petits exercices plein de sens qui permettent d'appliquer les principes vus dans les autres documents
By Alexis K•
Sep 8, 2018
Great overview of the field. There was perhaps a bit too much emphases on archiving. I would have personally benefited from more time on metadata standards. However, I thought it was a good introduction and it made me want to do a deeper dive into a few key aspects of data management.
By Amy•
Mar 1, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. It was well-taught and easy to follow. It covered many aspects of data management that researchers might forget to take into consideration as they begin their research. As someone who is interested in Library Science, I found this course incredibly informative and interesting.
By Hoo L V•
Oct 29, 2017
The course offers very good introduction to research data management and sharing. Not only useful for researchers, information professional that are assisting researchers but also professionals managing the research projects and related data on behalf of funder to maximise the use of research data.
By Sergio U•
Apr 1, 2017
Great course, the instructors were clear and concise. I had zero knowledge of DM before this course and this course show the basics and essential at least to start to talk about data management. Absolutely indispensable to anyone doing research of any type. Kudos to the teachers!
By SURENDRA K P•
Sep 11, 2019
Research Data Management and Sharing is the excellent course and need of the hours as it is the most important aspect/area to learn more about it being working in research institutions. The course content is very nice and well organise and deliver by the course coordinator.
By Reshma D•
Oct 16, 2016
It was wonderful reading and building our knowledge. Thank You our Professors and mentors. Please let us know the procedure to get our certificate. Please send the details in dangolreshma11@gmail.com.
Once again thank you so much............ :)
By Mina P•
Sep 16, 2017
I took this course having no prior knowledge of the subject area. The course was informative, and well done. I have gained a good introduction, and consider the time well spent. The content presentation and instructor engagement are a plus.
By Anna S•
Sep 15, 2017
Well presented with interesting case studies to complement the theoretical content. Practical information for the 'how to' of research data management and an excellent introduction to digital preservation.
By shahd a•
Mar 20, 2020
By Vittoria S•
Feb 5, 2021
Excellent Course! Provides all knowledge for beginners on Data Management! Well organized and structured! Very Very interesting. Every student should learn such things! Thank You!
By Scott J•
Nov 12, 2019
Really relevant and applicable subject matter in a digestible format. The supplemental readings were really interesting and well selected.
By Ana G•
Apr 3, 2017
informative course. Lots of information provided.
Course set a foundation of knowledge that will be built upon.
Good instructors. Good pace.
By Daisy M•
Feb 24, 2020
For a librarian like me, this course is so helpful.... served as revision of what was taken in my course of study in the university.
By Viviane G d R•
Apr 27, 2020
Great course. i really liked the way that the modules were structured. I'd likr to see more courses for librarians.
By Vijai K S•
Apr 11, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. Gives an insight into the often-overlooked portion when it comes to research projects.
By Christian L•
Dec 7, 2016
Excellent cours offrant une riche introduction au processus de la gestion des données de recherche.
By Lise-Marie•
Oct 6, 2019
Very thorough coverage of the RDM process. The videos were well-paced for following along.