EJ
Nov 12, 2019
Very excellent course with fun project assignments. I learned quite alot even though I already have a good amount of knowledge on data management! The professors are also engaging and professional.
AK
Jun 22, 2020
This course is very carefully designed to give a moderate idea how the eCRFs are made in RedCap database system.It gives you a fair background of clinical research processes and database designing.
By David A•
Nov 28, 2016
The course content is good but sometimes very fast paced. The downside of the course relates to the peer-review system of some of the assignments. You can get stuck with a failed assignment for weeks and you have to kindly ask in the forums for someone to review it.
By Giselle B•
Apr 7, 2020
The course is well structured and interesting in regards to RedCap set up, use, and design of case report forms and surveys, but other than that there was a lot of theory and boring. However, the worst part is the peer assignment grading system which I don't know if it's a Coursera thing or it depends on each university. I finished the whole course and still needed my peer grading from week 1 to get the certificate, and I had to repeatedly post and beg for other peers to review it until I got it, unbelievable.
I wasn't the only one. I was shocked to see how many students have posted on the forum begging to be reviewed, and you start the game like "I'll review yours if you review mine"...unbelievable. You can't leave a person at the mercy of others, you basically can't move forward until you get your peer reviews. I don't buy the "this is great because you can learn from your peers", give me a break. Last course I'll take here.
By Katarzyna K•
Feb 7, 2017
I feel I learned a lot in this course coming from a research scientist perspective trying to switch careers. I had some informal training at the pharmaceutical company in clinical data management, but this went over nitty gritty of the process and area of data management. Although it did not use the typical Oracle Clinical or related software, it did introduce us to REDcap. Just be aware that this is not a course that will teach you the job of a clinical data manager and show you how to use all the software, it is a course that introduces you to the topic of data management and REDcap. I still highly recommend it.
By Megan L•
Jan 19, 2021
While there is some helpful information about data management and good instructional videos for learning RedCap, it's nothing you can't find for free on youtube or any book on data management. A major issue with this course is the assignments being graded by other people taking this course, it would be fine as long as someone running the course checked the grades provided. One person graded my assignment incorrectly so I lost marks I shouldn't have, I wrote to the course admin about it and never heard back. These issues paired with the cost of the course (and having to pay extra for the certificate at the end??) does not make it worth taking.
By Norman G I•
Mar 4, 2019
Very helpful intro to REDCap. Highly recommend for anyone using the platform for clinical research to take this course prior to beginning your study.
By Ruchita D•
Dec 7, 2020
Instructors were very good. I actually enjoyed my learning. I really appreciate the efforts in building this course. Looking forward for more such relevant courses from Vanderbilt University.
By Deleted A•
Feb 28, 2017
I find the course helpful and a good introduction into data management. I'm hoping that there is a follow up course to take us further and deeper in planning for a study and data analysis.
By Beth M•
May 25, 2017
The course is a great introduction to data management in health care research and clinical trials. The access to a user-friendly automated tool (REDCAP) for class exercises adds a great deal to the learning one can achieve in the course. The course is geared more towards university-led health research than sponsor-funded clinical trials, and therefore doesn't cover some DM topics critical to clinical trials intended to support drug/device registration application, such as management of database cleaning, locking, and (possibly) unlocking. But overall, the information presented is suitable for anyone interested in learning more about DM in the health field, and I would highly recommend this course.
There's even a segment on "mobile health" -- the use of smart phones and/or tablet devices to reach patients with limited access to medical facilities. It wasn't at all what I expected from this class, but I'm very glad to have learned about this group of exciting initiatives to improve healthcare in underserved populations.
By Alexander O G•
Apr 9, 2020
This course is very important and rich in content. The facilitators show you tools need it in a daily basis to people that is working or will be working in Data Management. They do so in videos where they teach you what you can do and you don't have to do all of this supported both from their expertise as professors and from their daily experiences. They talk about GCP, HIPAA, ICH, and the most interesting and important part to me is that they teach you how to make surveys and how to use this wonderful tool called REDCap. This course is worth more than you can imagine. The level of detail when they present the subjects of this training is adequate and they use a language easy to understand. I personally recommend this course to new people working in research as for people like me with more than 16 years working in the field. Definitely, it's a must do.
By Naomi C•
Jan 29, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I am a REDCap manager in the UK so I was very familiar with the platform, but there are so many tools in REDCap it was great to get familiarised with those that I use less. It was also great to learn about the US ethics system and how to apply REDCap to it. This has given me the framework to do it in my own contry and what to look for when working in collaboration with our US collegues.
By Adina G•
Sep 11, 2018
This is a great introductory course to data management for clinical research. It is very well structured and the lectures (and lecturers) are all very clear and easy to follow. Step by step, you are guided through the main principals of data management in the field of clinical research. This is my first course through Coursera, and I'm very excited to check what other courses they offer (-:
By vinuthna a•
Mar 24, 2019
The course was very informative.
Looking forward to do many more courses in future as well!!
By Conner I•
Sep 14, 2020
This course is poorly taught and very basic. The material is largely not related to data management and there was very little time to truly develop practical skills in REDCap. The lectures are first takes that have obvious mistakes (one guy literally starts over and they never edited this out). Completing this course is meaningless and does not provide any tangible benefit for employers and employees. The majority of peers did not do the assignments at all and their grading/feedback was not helpful.
By Sai C A•
Oct 31, 2018
Loved all the heart and soul poured into this course, especially the fact that so many professors were involved in sharing their expertise with us. Great work and would love more courses from your team, very professional and such attention to detail covering the fine line of many topics and most respectable thing for me from this course is the value placed on ethics and the degree of maturity in dealing with information. I'm very grateful and would be more than happy to do similar courses, thank you so much sirs and ma'am.
By Stella S G•
Feb 13, 2019
The course gives you a broad introduction to the field of data management in clinical research. The teachers are clear and slow-paced, they go into details but give also a very nice overview on several important topics, such as privacy concerns, US and global guidelines for data administration, ethical concerns and things to keep in mind when working in a scientific environment. I found particularly valuable the hand-on experience with assignments in the REDCap demo server!
By Sri K K•
Jul 17, 2019
I was always trying to do a course in the space of Clinical Research and doing a course on Data Management for Clinical Research through Coursera was an easy task. This course and certificate has given me a platform to look up to Clinical Research Industry and I believe I will continue to do some more programs through Coursera. Thank you for the team, faculties, and program coordinators who made this possible.
By DEBRAH D A•
Jan 20, 2020
This has been an awesome experience, the content of this course is very deep but the lecturers make it easy to understand. it has added a whole dimension to my career. i plan to use it to move up my career ladder in my field. Knowing that i have knowledge in one more data management software like RedCap is a huge game changer. i am thrilled by this course .am so glad i took it.
By Sara•
Oct 24, 2019
This was a great course. I appreciate the insight into conducting clinical research and the amount of care and detail that goes into managing research data. I especially enjoyed being able to have access to REDCap and be able to get a better feel for the interface and data output. Thank you for making that available to learners!
By Jianyu L•
Feb 6, 2018
This course is awesome! The topics it covers are way broader than I have expected and it provides a comprehensive overview of data management in various clinical research fields. For the REDCap training, Paul really did a great job walking the learners through designing the survey in REDCap step by step. Thank you very much!
By Rashedul H•
Oct 12, 2016
This is excellent course for me as I started my career in as data management assistant for clinical trial and this course help me to learn all the things that I must know to do my job properly. Thanks lecturer and supporting staff who make this course more enjoyable and I hope to start a new course with Coursera again.
By Dinesh K S•
Jan 8, 2017
This course was a revelation of sorts. Although I have never underestimated the planning phase of any study, the level of attention given to the data to be collected, the conscious effort to be put in and the conscientious care taken at each and every step to maintain the data integrity in this course opened my eyes!!
By Eduardo C•
Jul 12, 2017
I would never imagine that an online course could be so useful in my life. I am a frequent subscriber of digital media but receiving all this course. It is simply impossible not to be fascinated by the technical quality and the didactics of the course! Congratulations to the creators and to all who produced it.
By Tatiana M•
Jul 13, 2019
The course is very usefull for those who are just entering the world of data management in clinical trials and for those who are interested in DM processes and regulations in USA. It gives promary skills in creating the case report forms and surveys. I would recommend the course some of my colleagues.
By Friday M•
Feb 12, 2020
This course has given me an intimate look into some of the workings of data management that I could only guess at previously. The concept of a clinical project at its beginning up to the point where an instrument is created in REDCap as illustrated in this course was extremely helpful.
By Aishwarya G•
Nov 23, 2018
Excellent study material, in-between lecture questionnares, quizzes and constructive assignements provided with the best of teachers and instructors. I would rate it one of the top quality course in Coursera platform. The interactive teaching platform is absolutely wonderful.