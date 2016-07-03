Evidence forms the basis of modern medicine. Clinical research provides us with this evidence, guiding health professionals towards solutions to problems that they face in daily practice. Transferring existing problems in medical practice to a research setting is a challenging process that requires careful consideration. The practice of clinical epidemiology aims to address this through the application of established approaches for research in human populations, while at all times focussing on the problem at hand from a clinical perspective.
Founded in 1636 and located in the heart of the Netherlands, Utrecht University is one of Europe's leading research universities, recognised internationally for a high-quality, innovative approach to research and teaching.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About the course
Welcome! Here you will find general information about the course. The learning objectives, the structure, the format and the requirements of completion will be presented to you.
Introduction to Epidemiology
The course will kick off with a brief introduction to some of the key concepts in epidemiological research. We will warm up with two introductory lectures, followed by a small by assignment, before diving further into the field of epidemiology from a clinical context.
Diagnostic Research
This week we begin at the start of the DEPTh model: Diagnosis and diagnostic research. Through a series of lectures, you will come across familiar challenges in the area of diagnosis and discover how these problems can be addressed by clinical research.
Prognostic Research
This week you will be introduced to the challenges of evidence-based prognostication: how can we best predict the course of a patient's health? You will learn this week how this kind of question can be addressed through epidemiological research, becoming familiar with how prognostic tools can be developed for use in guiding clinical decisions.
Reviews
Nice course I have learned minute details of epidemiology.
The course provide a good introduction to clinical epidemiology, but additional reading is required.
Should be compulsory for anyone designing a study or handing out a grant.
a great course, funny and interesting material and really good lectures given by the profesor
