Diederick Grobbee is Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the University Medical Center Utrecht and was appointed University Professor International Health Sciences and Global Health in 2010. In 1996 he founded the Julius Center and served as its director for 14 years. He is Chief Scientific Officer of Julius Clinical Research, ltd. He obtained an MD at the Utrecht University and a PhD in Epidemiology at Erasmus University, Rotterdam. After a residency in Internal Medicine, he was appointed Associate Professor and subsequently full Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at Erasmus University. He was a Visiting Associate Professor at Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, and is Visiting Professor at the University of Sydney. He is a fellow of the Royal Dutch Academy of Sciences and chair of its Medical Section and its Medical Advisory Committee, board member of the Netherlands Heart Foundation and board member of the Academic Alliance for Clinical Trials. He is a past president of the Netherlands Epidemiological Association. At Utrecht University he directs the MSc program “Epidemiology”. Diederick Grobbee has been on the editorial board of several journals and (inter)national scientific, search and site-visit committees. He is Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation. Since 2012 he is chairman of the Center for Circulatory Health at the University Medical Center Utrecht.