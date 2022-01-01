About this Course

Intermediate Level

Bachelor degree

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Exposome concept

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The transformative power of Exposome approaches: using the example of cardiovascular disease reasearch

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The external Exposome: methodological approaches

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The internal Exposome: methodological approaches

