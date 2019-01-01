Roel Vermeulen is Professor of Environmental Epidemiology and Exposome Science, with a joint appointment at Utrecht University and the Julius Center, University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht). His scientific research focuses on environmental risk factors for non-communicable diseases with a strong emphasis on integrating epidemiology, high quality exposure assessment, and molecular biology into multidisciplinary investigations. Vermeulen is the project coordinator of the Dutch consortium Exposome-NL, the European research project EXPANSE (that focuses on the urban exposome) and the Utrecht Exposome Hub. He is also the principal investigator of several large case-control and prospective occupational and general population studies.