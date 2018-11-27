YB
Jun 22, 2020
It was wonderful course. I helped develop my skills in developing research questions and selecting the design method. I'm motivated for further study in clinical epidemiology.\n\nThank you!
NG
Oct 11, 2020
Nice, thought provoking, brain engaging, different, unusual ways to attract to learning and getting the feedback in innovative way, trying to fill up the gap in usual offline classes.
By ROGÉRIO P•
Nov 26, 2018
Currently doing this course, that offers a very comprehensive view of epidemiology and clinical research basics.
By Paul O Y•
Nov 5, 2018
It was a challenging course though delivered in simple and easy to understand language, which made it more enjoyable and easy to understand.
By Haris K•
Jun 1, 2020
Really nice course, I have a pretty clear picture of clinical epidemiology now. I recommend only people in health care sciences to take this course as this course is tough and require medical knowledge.
By Kabiru A G•
Feb 5, 2018
This is a course that has made a great impact in my understanding of clinical epidemiology. The tutors are exceptional and possess high skills in imparting knowledge to learners.
By Caroline V•
Jun 27, 2018
Good course. Some basic knowledge is necessary!
By Daan B•
May 15, 2016
very good introduction on the field of health research. I have a background in Mental Health , although the subjects in de course were more somatic related, this was not a problem. I actually learnt some interesting things about certain somatic diseases.
The course could be better when provided with reading material. The only suggestion made was the authors book which is an obvious choice. Of course , with the help of Google one can find more reading material but I would have been more complete if the course itself had some links to web material or is able to unlock material by make a payment.
By katayoun k•
Jul 4, 2016
a great course, funny and interesting material and really good lectures given by the profesor
By Francesco P•
Sep 16, 2020
It's well known that Utrecht University is a leading worldwide teaching and research center in the field of epidemiology. Attending this course has meant for me learning the basic definitions and rules of clinical research. My knowledge and skills at the end of this course has been definitely improved so that I hope to apply to my daily work as hospital pharmacist.
By Dovilė J•
Jun 4, 2020
I liked this course, because the content was easily understandble and the lecturers were engaging. Regarding the study content - it consisted not only from quizes, but from pre-readings, peer-assesment and various assignments as well, which made it more interactive.
By joseph s•
Jun 23, 2020
By Claudia C H•
Apr 1, 2019
Es un curso excelente, con muchas actividades que permiten profundizar los temas, los videos son interactivos y amigables con el estudiante.
By Samuel V D L•
Feb 22, 2020
Excellent, I learned a lot about the topic and I could integrate psychological research concepts with epidemiology.
By Victor G A P•
Jun 8, 2018
I think tho course is practical and useful, so it is ideal for starting in the topic of Clinical Epidemiology.
By Anna M•
Aug 19, 2017
The course provide a good introduction to clinical epidemiology, but additional reading is required.
By ROGELIO M A•
Jan 30, 2018
excellent course, gives a solid scientific basis to many clinical aspects that were left to chance
By Eliseo L H•
Jun 9, 2019
Fue una experiencia gratificante, a pesar de tener algunos conocimientos generales aprendí mucho.
By Luis G P L•
May 8, 2016
Es un curso que brinda muchas herramientas y conocimientos útiles para la práctica médica
By Rianne S•
Jun 8, 2020
Good explanation of the basics of clinical epidemiology. Good lessons.
By Vitalii U•
Aug 15, 2018
Excellent course with focus on relevance to clinical practice
By sudhir s•
May 24, 2020
learned a lots of basics of clinical epidemiology, thanks.
By JOHN Q•
Aug 8, 2017
Fun and interesting course! Thanks so much. Dr Quincy
By saad N•
May 22, 2020
wonderful and very Easy to Understand Thank you
By John E P B•
Jun 26, 2018
Excelente curso, interactivo y didactico.
By Cliff D•
Oct 23, 2019
Very interesting. Enjoyed it thoroughly
By Aedrian A•
Jan 23, 2021
While there are undoubtedly numerous great MOOC offerings on the same topic/discipline, this course stands out for the unique conceptual paradigm it uses in delivering knowledge. I think that this offering provides the most sobering view on clinical epidemiology among comparable online courses, adequately and equally emphasizing the strengths and weaknesses of this field and the evidence/data it uses (i.e., the studies being appraised). The learner will also be exposed to numerous actual literature, reflecting the usual evidence appraisal activities when involved in the field. Overall, this course is highly recommended for casual learners, medical practitioners who "feel" that they are not exposed sufficiently in this field and early-career clinical epidemiologists.