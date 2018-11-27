Chevron Left
Clinical Epidemiology by Utrecht University

About the Course

Evidence forms the basis of modern medicine. Clinical research provides us with this evidence, guiding health professionals towards solutions to problems that they face in daily practice. Transferring existing problems in medical practice to a research setting is a challenging process that requires careful consideration. The practice of clinical epidemiology aims to address this through the application of established approaches for research in human populations, while at all times focussing on the problem at hand from a clinical perspective. This course teaches the principles and practice of clinical epidemiology, drawing on real problems faced by medical professionals and elaborating on existing examples of clinical research. Medical researchers will lean how to translate real clinical problems into tangible research questions for investigation, gaining insight into some of the most important considerations when designing an epidemiological study along the way. Core concepts will be introduced along four key themes: diagnosis, prognosis, treatment and etiology. Followers of this course will develop their understanding of the topics addressed through lectures from experts, peer interaction and review assignments....

YB

Jun 22, 2020

It was wonderful course. I helped develop my skills in developing research questions and selecting the design method. I'm motivated for further study in clinical epidemiology.\n\nThank you!

NG

Oct 11, 2020

Nice, thought provoking, brain engaging, different, unusual ways to attract to learning and getting the feedback in innovative way, trying to fill up the gap in usual offline classes.

Reviews for Clinical Epidemiology

By ROGÉRIO P

Nov 26, 2018

Currently doing this course, that offers a very comprehensive view of epidemiology and clinical research basics.

By Paul O Y

Nov 5, 2018

It was a challenging course though delivered in simple and easy to understand language, which made it more enjoyable and easy to understand.

By Haris K

Jun 1, 2020

Really nice course, I have a pretty clear picture of clinical epidemiology now. I recommend only people in health care sciences to take this course as this course is tough and require medical knowledge.

By Kabiru A G

Feb 5, 2018

This is a course that has made a great impact in my understanding of clinical epidemiology. The tutors are exceptional and possess high skills in imparting knowledge to learners.

By Caroline V

Jun 27, 2018

Good course. Some basic knowledge is necessary!

By Daan B

May 15, 2016

very good introduction on the field of health research. I have a background in Mental Health , although the subjects in de course were more somatic related, this was not a problem. I actually learnt some interesting things about certain somatic diseases.

The course could be better when provided with reading material. The only suggestion made was the authors book which is an obvious choice. Of course , with the help of Google one can find more reading material but I would have been more complete if the course itself had some links to web material or is able to unlock material by make a payment.

By katayoun k

Jul 4, 2016

a great course, funny and interesting material and really good lectures given by the profesor

By Francesco P

Sep 16, 2020

It's well known that Utrecht University is a leading worldwide teaching and research center in the field of epidemiology. Attending this course has meant for me learning the basic definitions and rules of clinical research. My knowledge and skills at the end of this course has been definitely improved so that I hope to apply to my daily work as hospital pharmacist.

By Dovilė J

Jun 4, 2020

I liked this course, because the content was easily understandble and the lecturers were engaging. Regarding the study content - it consisted not only from quizes, but from pre-readings, peer-assesment and various assignments as well, which made it more interactive.

By joseph s

Jun 23, 2020

It was wonderful course. I helped develop my skills in developing research questions and selecting the design method. I'm motivated for further study in clinical epidemiology.

Thank you!

By Claudia C H

Apr 1, 2019

Es un curso excelente, con muchas actividades que permiten profundizar los temas, los videos son interactivos y amigables con el estudiante.

By Samuel V D L

Feb 22, 2020

Excellent, I learned a lot about the topic and I could integrate psychological research concepts with epidemiology.

By Victor G A P

Jun 8, 2018

I think tho course is practical and useful, so it is ideal for starting in the topic of Clinical Epidemiology.

By Anna M

Aug 19, 2017

The course provide a good introduction to clinical epidemiology, but additional reading is required.

By ROGELIO M A

Jan 30, 2018

excellent course, gives a solid scientific basis to many clinical aspects that were left to chance

By Eliseo L H

Jun 9, 2019

Fue una experiencia gratificante, a pesar de tener algunos conocimientos generales aprendí mucho.

By Luis G P L

May 8, 2016

Es un curso que brinda muchas herramientas y conocimientos útiles para la práctica médica

By Rianne S

Jun 8, 2020

Good explanation of the basics of clinical epidemiology. Good lessons.

By Vitalii U

Aug 15, 2018

Excellent course with focus on relevance to clinical practice

By sudhir s

May 24, 2020

learned a lots of basics of clinical epidemiology, thanks.

By JOHN Q

Aug 8, 2017

Fun and interesting course! Thanks so much. Dr Quincy

By saad N

May 22, 2020

wonderful and very Easy to Understand Thank you

By John E P B

Jun 26, 2018

Excelente curso, interactivo y didactico.

By Cliff D

Oct 23, 2019

Very interesting. Enjoyed it thoroughly

By Aedrian A

Jan 23, 2021

While there are undoubtedly numerous great MOOC offerings on the same topic/discipline, this course stands out for the unique conceptual paradigm it uses in delivering knowledge. I think that this offering provides the most sobering view on clinical epidemiology among comparable online courses, adequately and equally emphasizing the strengths and weaknesses of this field and the evidence/data it uses (i.e., the studies being appraised). The learner will also be exposed to numerous actual literature, reflecting the usual evidence appraisal activities when involved in the field. Overall, this course is highly recommended for casual learners, medical practitioners who "feel" that they are not exposed sufficiently in this field and early-career clinical epidemiologists.

