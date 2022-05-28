About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will be able to formulate a good research question

  • You will be able to interpret and apply different frequency and effect measures

  • You will be able to recognize errors and deal with bias and confounding

  • You will be able to describe basic principles of causal inference

Skills you will gain

  • Clinical Epidemiology
  • Clinical Study Design
  • A basic understanding of epidemiological theory
  • Critical reading and thinking
Instructors

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Study Design

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
6 hours to complete

Design

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Measures

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Confounding and bias

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Inference

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

