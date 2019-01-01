Johanna van der Bom is a Clinical Epidemiologist. She is Head of the Jon J van Rood Center for Transfusion Medicine Research, Sanquin Research, and Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the Leiden University Medical Center in Leiden. She studied medicine in Leiden and received her PhD in Clinical Epidemiology at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam. A scholar at Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts and the University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, Dr. van der Bom has worked at the University Medical Center Utrecht, and from 2015 to 2018 she was visiting professor at the Universidade de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.