In most areas of health, data is being used to make important decisions. As a health population manager, you will have the opportunity to use data to answer interesting questions. In this course, we will discuss data analysis from a responsible perspective, which will help you to extract useful information from data and enlarge your knowledge about specific aspects of interest of the population.
No previous statistical knowledge is needed, just basic mathematical skills.
Knows (the value of) all aspects of data management and acknowledge the importance of initial data analysis.
Knows the pros and cons of statistical methods and can choose the appropriate data analysis approach in common health related problems.
Is able to interpret statistical results and to draw responsible conclusions.
- R Programming
- Data Analysis
- Regression Analysis
- Data Reporting
- Statistical Data
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
From Individuals to Data
In this module, we will discuss how to obtain, store, clean and explore the data necessary to answer your research question. First, we will see how to collect data of good quality. Second, we will see how to address privacy and security when dealing with personal data. Then, we will see how to first describe and summarize your data. Finally, we will discuss the principles of initial data analysis.
From data to information I: statistical inference
In this module, we will see how to deal with data obtained from a limited number of individuals. You will discover how statistical inference can make the connection between samples and populations. First, we will discuss important concepts such as random variation, sampling distribution and standard error. Second, we will discuss the principles of hypothesis testing. Then, we will review the moist commonly used statistical tests. Finally, we will discuss how to decide how large your study sample should be.
From data to information II: regression techniques
In this module, we will discuss the basic principles of regression modeling, a collection of powerful tools to analyze complex data. We will start simple, and increase the complexity of the models step by step. We will start with linear regression, used with continuous outcomes. Then we will continue with logistic regression, which can be used to model binary variables, and finally we will consider regression with time to event outcomes.
From information to knowledge
In this module , we will cover the critical assessment of data analysis results, and we will discuss challenges and dangers of data analysis in the era of big data and massive amounts of information. First, we will see how bad data analysis practice can dramatically impact scientific progress. Second, we will address the hot topic of how to report uncertainty in scientific findings. This has been object of big controversy in the scientific literature. We invited two experts to present their different points of view. Then, we will discuss different forms of bias. Finally, we will give you tips and tricks to write a perfect statistical plan.
To research and review the data Population Health: Responsible Data Analysis is mostly perfect to me as a humanitarian.
It's good learning from Coursera . Those who could not able to purchase certificate.. atleast provide acknowledgement that's a request.
Had much fun during this course. Hope more programmes like this in future are offered for free.
