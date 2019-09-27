About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No previous statistical knowledge is needed, just basic mathematical skills.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Knows (the value of) all aspects of data management and acknowledge the importance of initial data analysis.

  • Knows the pros and cons of statistical methods and can choose the appropriate data analysis approach in common health related problems.

  • Is able to interpret statistical results and to draw responsible conclusions.

Skills you will gain

  • R Programming
  • Data Analysis
  • Regression Analysis
  • Data Reporting
  • Statistical Data
Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Responsible Data Analysis

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
4 hours to complete

From Individuals to Data

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

From data to information I: statistical inference

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

From data to information II: regression techniques

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

From information to knowledge

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

