Mar Rodríguez-Girondo, PhD, is an assistant professor in biostatistics at the Department of Biomedical Data sciences of the Leiden University Medical Centre. Mar loves teaching data analysis in an innovative, responsible and scientific sound manner. She has a broad practical experience in data analysis in very diverse multi-disciplinary projects, such as integrating high-dimensional omic data, or using historical demographic family studies to study longevity. Of particular interest to her is finding a good balance between theory and practice, in order to successfully disseminate a responsible approach to data analysis.