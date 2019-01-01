Professor Saskia le Cessie is a medical statistician working at Leiden University Medical Centre. She is heavily involved in undergraduate and graduate level teaching for statistics, medical, and epidemiology students, is a member of the steering committee of the Statistical Science master program of Leiden University and was teaching in international programmes. Her research interests are in statistical methods for epidemiological research. She has (co)-authored more than 300 publications and has been involved in master and PhD research of many clinical, epidemiological and statistical students.