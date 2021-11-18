TA
Sep 27, 2019
To research and review the data Population Health: Responsible Data Analysis is mostly perfect to me as a humanitarian.
GA
Oct 6, 2019
Had much fun during this course. Hope more programmes like this in future are offered for free.
By Enrique A P M•
Nov 17, 2021
Great course! There is a lot of information provided, the videos and lectures are easy to understand. If you want to handle data, transform it and create a solid database, this is your course.
By Tofail A•
Sep 27, 2019
To research and review the data Population Health: Responsible Data Analysis is mostly perfect to me as a humanitarian.
By Ane M L•
Nov 12, 2019
An excellent and very practical course to learn about the fundaments of basic statistics and programming in R
By George H A•
Oct 7, 2019
Had much fun during this course. Hope more programmes like this in future are offered for free.
By Jefferson E•
May 5, 2021
I really enjoy this course and learned more than I expected.
By María d J A S•
Jul 23, 2020
Es un curso excelente !!!
By Mallikarjun•
May 17, 2020
It's good learning from Coursera . Those who could not able to purchase certificate.. atleast provide acknowledgement that's a request.