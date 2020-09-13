About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic familiarity with R, knowledge of basic statistical concepts. Completing 'Population Health: Responsible Data Analysis' beforehand recommended.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the role of predictive analytics for prevention, diagnosis, and effectiveness

  • Explain key concepts in prediction modelling: appropriate study design, adequate sample size and overfitting

  • Understand important issues in model development, such as missing data, non-linear relations and model selection

  • Know about ways to assess model quality through performance measures and validation

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • medical statistics
  • R Programming
  • Regression Analysis
Intermediate Level

Basic familiarity with R, knowledge of basic statistical concepts. Completing 'Population Health: Responsible Data Analysis' beforehand recommended.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Leiden University

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Prediction for prevention, diagnosis, and effectiveness

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Modeling Concepts

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Model development

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Model validation and updating

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

