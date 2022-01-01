Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Bayesian Statistics, Business Analysis, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Econometrics, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Linear Regression, Linearity, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Supply Chain
4.7
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Biostatistics, Econometrics, Experiment, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(1.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Research Methods, Bias, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Methodology, Research and Design, General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Experiment, Business Analysis, Interpretation
4.9
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Imperial College London
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Analysis, Data Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Programming, Business Analysis, Hypothesis Testing, Hypothesis, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Tests
4.7
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Utrecht University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Calculus, Algebra, Econometrics, Human Resources, Research and Design, Employee Relations, Financial Accounting, Forecasting, General Statistics, Communication, Billing & Invoicing, Epidemiology, Customer Analysis, Business Analysis, Cash Management, Data Structures, Accounting, Finance, Data Management, Audit, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Biostatistics, Business Communication, Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Computer Programming
4.8
(281 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Security Strategy, Network Security, Software Engineering, Finance, Software Architecture, General Statistics, Design and Product, Product Design, Probability & Statistics, User Experience, Software Testing, Human Factors (Security), Regulations and Compliance, User Research, Communication, Security Engineering, Computer Networking, DevOps, Human Computer Interaction, Bioinformatics
4.8
(19 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Critical Thinking, Design and Product, Epidemiology, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Mental Health, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, User Research
4.7
(389 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Medical statistics is a field in which the use of statistics is applied to show correlations between medicine, illness, public health, clinical research, and forensic medicine. Also known as biostatistics, medical statistics has applications in clinical medicine, lab research, and national systems of health care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical statistics were used on a daily basis to track how well certain areas were doing to control the spread of the virus.
Medical statistics represents a large growth opportunity to learn more about, with the ever-increasing numbers of graying baby boomers seeking medical treatment in the coming years, along with the growing use of big data around medical records.
Medical statistics are an essential part of medical research, and it is valuable to learn this to gain knowledge that can be used in medical experiments, medical tests, global pandemics, and clinical trials of medicine. When statistics are used in medicine, the results can help provide a general snapshot of the threat or severity of a certain illness.
Understanding medical statistics can also help medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies figure out which new drugs should be tested and brought to market. With more information about health and medicine through statistics, the better equipped our society will be about illnesses and more.
When you learn medical statistics, you can find work in medicine and the health sciences, including careers in medical labs, hospitals, public health facilities, government institutions, and medical testing facilities. Health care organizations use a great deal of data and statistics today to drive performance outcomes. Knowing medical statistics can help you find career work in medical service provider organizations that use data to grow quality improvement throughout the organization.
When you take online courses on Coursera about medical statistics, you can learn key concepts about research models and statistical analysis along with how to apply and measure statistical hypothesis testing, binary data, variability regression, and confidence intervals. You have the opportunity to discover how to read and understand mathematical formulas that will give you greater confidence to understand medical statistics as well as explore public health policy issues and assess how they impact the medical community at large.