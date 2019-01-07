We will introduce methods to perform systematic reviews and meta-analysis of clinical trials. We will cover how to formulate an answerable research question, define inclusion and exclusion criteria, search for the evidence, extract data, assess the risk of bias in clinical trials, and perform a meta-analysis.
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
To get the ball rolling, we'll take a broad overview of what to expect in this course and then introduce you to the high-level concepts of systematic review and meta-analysis and take a look at who produces and uses systematic reviews.
Framing the Question
In this module, we will discuss how to frame a question, as well as scope, elements, and refining the question.
Searching Principles and Bias Assessment
In this module we will look at finding the evidence, as well as key sources, search strategy, and assessing the risk of bias.
Minimizing Metabias, Qualitative Synthesis, and Interpreting Results
In this module, we will cover minimizing metabias, selection bias, information bias, how to report transparently, qualitative synthesis, and interpreting results.
Reviews
Although introductory, I do carry out reviews as a researcher. I Learned a lot to improve my systematic reviews through this course. High quality, though the music could be a little less intense.
Excellent course , I had zero experience on the field and I know is a long path but you have to start somewhere , I know I need to keep learning but this course helped me as a good start
I am very happy with the content of the course, and also I hope you can open a new course of intermediate level. Congratulations to this amazing woman that create this course! Thank you!
Very straightforward course. The only issue I found is the last lecture in week 5 suggests there is still more content to be learnt, but there isn't. Maybe they removed some videos overtime.
