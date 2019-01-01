Professor, Epidemiology
Dr. Dickersin's major research interests are related to epidemiology, randomized clinical trials, systematic reviews and meta analysis, reporting biases, trials registers, peer review, evidence-based health care, and patient-centered outcomes research. She has conducted studies in a number of important subject areas, including women's health, eyes and vision, and surgery.
Dr. Dickersin serves as the Director for the Center for Clinical Trials and Evidence Synthesis http://www.jhsph.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/johns-hopkins-center-for-clinical-trials/, whose faculty, staff and students are involved in methodologic research related to clinical trials and evidence synthesis. She and the Clinical Trials & Evidence Synthesis faculty develop and implement the curriculum in the area of concentration by the same name.
She is also Director of the US Cochrane Center (USCC), one of 13 Centers worldwide participating in The Cochrane Collaboration (www.us.cochrane.org). The Collaboration aims to help people make well-informed decisions about health by preparing, maintaining, and promoting the accessibility of systematic reviews of available evidence on the benefits and risks of health care. The USCC hosts Consumers United for Evidence-based Healthcare (CUE) http://us.cochrane.org/consumers-united-evidence-based-healthcare-cue. Dr. Dickersin also serves as Director of the Cochrane Eyes and Vision Review Group, US Satellite. (CEVG@US)(www.eyes.cochrane.org).