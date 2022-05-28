The first phase of translational research — known as “T1” — is the process of moving foundational scientific discoveries into possible approaches for real-world health applications. This course focuses on innovations in basic science discovery, including drug discovery and repurposing and animal studies, that lead to new methods of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention in highly controlled settings. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government to support and regulate translational research as it moves from basic science to human interventions.
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to Week 1 of Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans. This week you will learn how to 1) identify key differences between basic science research and clinical research, and 2) describe the role of animals in the research process.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans. This week you will learn how to 1) describe potential career paths for basic science researchers, 2) identify team roles for research conducted in the T1 stage of translational science, and 3) describe the types of career development awards available for translational research education.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans. This week you will learn how to 1) explain the process of translating the outcomes of basic science research into improvements in human health, and 2) explain how T1 research is associated with T2 and T3/T4 research.
About the Translational Science Specialization
An introduction to the field of Translational Science and its applications to improve patient and community health through the four stages of translational research.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.