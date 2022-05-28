Health research must positively impact the lives of the general population, so the public must receive and interpret research findings in a meaningful way. That is why translating research discoveries into practice is an important phase of the translational research spectrum.
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to the course Translating Research to Communities. The process of moving evidence-based clinical discoveries into widespread health practice is a critical part of the translational research spectrum. This week you will learn how to 1) define the concept of a learning health system, and 2) define community engaged research including how the terms 'community' and 'stakeholder' are defined.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of the course Translating Research to Communities. This week you will learn to 1) discuss the importance of the involvement of communities in research, 2) describe examples of research into practice (implementation science), and 3) identify common research techniques used in community engaged translational research.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the course Translating Research to Communities. This week you will 1) discuss the role of the federal government in supporting and regulating community engaged translational research, and 2) discuss the role of culture on research/ pragmatic clinical studies.
