In this course, you will learn about the process of evaluating the real-world outcomes of health research. You will learn important terminology and concepts as you explore how the outcomes of health research can influence health policy and practice. The readings, videos, and activities in this course should be completed in the order they are presented to ensure that you will have the best learning experience possible. This course will be of interest to graduate students, health professions students, scientists, public health professionals, and others conducting or planning a career in translational research.
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to Week 1 of the course Translating Research into Healthcare Policy. This week you will learn to (1 describe the process of translating research into healthcare policy, and 2) define health equity and healthcare policy and identify the difference between the two concepts.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of the course Translating Research into Healthcare Policy. This week you will learn to (1 explain the role of government in supporting and regulating healthcare policy, and 2) explain the role of advocacy in healthcare policy.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of the course Translating Research into Healthcare Policy. This week you will learn to (1 explain how healthcare policy informs advances in basic science and human health research, 2) identify groups that may facilitate the creation of healthcare policy based on scientific evidence, and 3) outline the steps to becoming a healthcare policy researcher.
About the Translational Science Specialization
An introduction to the field of Translational Science and its applications to improve patient and community health through the four stages of translational research.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.