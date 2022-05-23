Translational science is the process of turning observations in the laboratory, clinic, and community into interventions that improve the health of individuals and populations. In this course, you’ll learn about the role of translational research in moving scientific discoveries into applications for improving human health. With an understanding of the four stages of translational research, you’ll be able to assess team roles for each stage and explain the importance of rigorous research, responsible conduct of research, and the differences between them. Finally, you’ll learn about career opportunities within the in-demand field of translational research.
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
The Introduction to Translational Science course provides you with an overview of the spectrum of translational research. You will learn important terminology and concepts to use as you practice setting career goals for translational research. This week you will learn how to 1) define translational research and its role in moving scientific discoveries into applications for improving human health, 2) list the stages of translational research and describe specific examples of research conducted at each stage.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of Introduction to Translational Science. This week you will learn how to 1) name the seven fundamental characteristics of a translational scientist, 2) identify team roles for research conducted in each stage of translational science, and 3) explain the importance of rigorous research.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3 of Introduction to Translational Science. This week you will learn how to... 1) understand the importance of diversity in assembling your research team, 2) explain the importance of mentoring in conducting translational research.
Week 4
Welcome to Week 4 of Introduction to Translational Science. This week you will learn how to 1) give examples of strategies to address issues related to health disparities and inequities in translational research, 2) identify career opportunities in translational research.
About the Translational Science Specialization
An introduction to the field of Translational Science and its applications to improve patient and community health through the four stages of translational research.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.