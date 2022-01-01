About this Specialization

An introduction to the field of Translational Science and its applications to improve patient and community health through the four stages of translational research. Translational science is the process of turning observations in the laboratory, clinic, and community into interventions that improve the health of individuals and populations. As the translational research enterprise — both in the United States and internationally — continues to expand, there is a growing need to increase the number of people pursuing training in the fields of clinical research and translational science. This includes a continuing demand for a well-trained workforce of research investigators, clinician-scientists, and other research professionals. In this online course series, you will learn about these in-demand fields with an introduction to the four phases of translational science and how they relate to both clinical and translational research. Specifically, you’ll explore: ● What constitutes translational science research. ● The role of the federal government and industry in the support and regulation of this research. ● The need for core principles of conducting rigorous and responsible translational research. ● How to begin a career in translational research. ● Why addressing health disparities and inequities in translational research is important.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Translational Science

Course2

Course 2

Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans

Course3

Course 3

Translating Research to Patients

Course4

Course 4

Translating Research to Communities

University of Michigan

