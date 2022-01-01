No prior experience required.
Translational Science Specialization
Learn the foundations of Translational Science . Understand the elements of each of the five-stages of research within Translational Science
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have the opportunity to create a translational science career focused Individual Development Plan (IDP) in the introductory course. Learners will further develop and iterate on their plans in all subsequent courses. At any point, learners can save a pdf of their plans as a reminder of the knowledge and experience they gained from this series.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Translational Science
Translational science is the process of turning observations in the laboratory, clinic, and community into interventions that improve the health of individuals and populations. In this course, you’ll learn about the role of translational research in moving scientific discoveries into applications for improving human health. With an understanding of the four stages of translational research, you’ll be able to assess team roles for each stage and explain the importance of rigorous research, responsible conduct of research, and the differences between them. Finally, you’ll learn about career opportunities within the in-demand field of translational research.
Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans
The first phase of translational research — known as “T1” — is the process of moving foundational scientific discoveries into possible approaches for real-world health applications. This course focuses on innovations in basic science discovery, including drug discovery and repurposing and animal studies, that lead to new methods of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention in highly controlled settings. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government to support and regulate translational research as it moves from basic science to human interventions.
Translating Research to Patients
The second phase of translational research — known as “T2” — assesses the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, which leads to the development of evidence-based guidelines. This course focuses on clinical trials, the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, and best practices for conducting research. You’ll see examples of human subjects research through clinical trials that have been translated into practice and, later, into basic scientific discoveries. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government in supporting and regulating translational research conducted on humans.
Translating Research to Communities
Health research must positively impact the lives of the general population, so the public must receive and interpret research findings in a meaningful way. That is why translating research discoveries into practice is an important phase of the translational research spectrum.
University of Michigan
