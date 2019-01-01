Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Translational Science by University of Michigan
About the Course
Translational science is the process of turning observations in the laboratory, clinic, and community into interventions that improve the health of individuals and populations. In this course, you’ll learn about the role of translational research in moving scientific discoveries into applications for improving human health. With an understanding of the four stages of translational research, you’ll be able to assess team roles for each stage and explain the importance of rigorous research, responsible conduct of research, and the differences between them. Finally, you’ll learn about career opportunities within the in-demand field of translational research.
This is an ideal introduction for undergraduate or graduate students interested in the practical application of their research to improve the health of their community.
This is the first course of five in the “Translational Science” series....