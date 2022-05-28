The second phase of translational research — known as “T2” — assesses the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, which leads to the development of evidence-based guidelines. This course focuses on clinical trials, the value of applying discoveries to clinical practice, and best practices for conducting research. You’ll see examples of human subjects research through clinical trials that have been translated into practice and, later, into basic scientific discoveries. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government in supporting and regulating translational research conducted on humans.
University of Michigan
Welcome to Week 1 of Translating Research to Patients. This week you will learn to 1) describe the four types of clinical trials research and the purpose for each type, and 2) define human subjects research and describe its purpose in the ethical conduct of translational research.
Welcome to Week 2 of Translating Research to Patients. This week you will learn to 1) explain the role of the IRB in the ethical conduct of research, and 2) describe the role of the US Federal Drug Administration in the development and testing of pharmaceutical therapies.
Welcome to Week 3 of Translating Research to Patients. This week you will learn to 1) describe examples of human subjects research and identify where it fits in the translational research spectrum, and 2) review your Individualized Development Plan (IDP) and update it as needed.
An introduction to the field of Translational Science and its applications to improve patient and community health through the four stages of translational research.
