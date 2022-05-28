About this Course

4,238 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Rochester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

BEYOND HEALTH CARE DELIVERY

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 97 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

POPULATION HEALTH DATA, EVIDENCE AND RESEARCH

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

COMMUNITY ENGAGED HEALTH SYSTEMS

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

EFFECTIVE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder