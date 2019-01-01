Theresa Green, PhD, MBA is the Director of Community Health Education and Policy at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Center for Community Health & Prevention (CCHP) and Assistant Professor in Public Health Sciences and the School of Nursing. Dr. Green’s educational research interests center in the effectiveness of experiential learning for millennial students as a modality to teach the importance of non-medical determinants of health, especially at the intersection points between health care delivery and community health. Dr. Green co-led the successful University of Rochester application for the Carnegie Foundation Community Engagement Classification awarded for the first time to the University of Rochester in January 2020. Dr. Green also leads the Community Health Improvement Planning process and implementation for Monroe County, and Chairs the Hospital Association of New York (HANY’s) Community Health Task Force for community benefits. She currently serves as the President of the Board of Health for Monroe County. Before coming to Rochester, Dr. Green was the Director of Community Health Planning for a local health department in southwest Michigan, and has a clinical background as a certified Anesthesiologist Assistant with over 20 years of clinical experience.