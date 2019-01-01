Learner Reviews & Feedback for Translating Basic Research into Research for Humans by University of Michigan
About the Course
The first phase of translational research — known as “T1” — is the process of moving foundational scientific discoveries into possible approaches for real-world health applications. This course focuses on innovations in basic science discovery, including drug discovery and repurposing and animal studies, that lead to new methods of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention in highly controlled settings. You’ll also discuss the role of the federal government to support and regulate translational research as it moves from basic science to human interventions.
This is the second course of five in the “Translational Science” series....